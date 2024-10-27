Kartik Aaryan along with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri is all set to entertain the audiences with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arriving in the theaters on November 1. The film is ready to battle it out with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again at the box office and hopefully, both films will turn out huge hits. The film is said to be mounted on a huge budget of 150 crore with Kartik taking the major chunk!

Kartik Aaryan’s Fee For BB 3

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has reportedly hiked his fee for the third installment of the horror comedy franchise. According to various reports, Kartik is reportedly being paid 45 – 50 crore as the main lead of the film. This is almost 233% higher than his last remuneration to play Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan was paid 15 crore for BB 2, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor was gifted a Mc Laren GT by Bhushan Kumar after the film created huge box office records and turned into a roaring success.

Vidya Balan & Madhuri Dixit’s Fee For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan is returning to the franchise after being a part of the original, where she played the OG Manjulika. The actress has been paid 10 crore for the film, which is 400% higher than Tabu’s fee for part 2. Tabu was paid 2 crore to play the ghost in the second installment. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit is being paid almost 5 – 8 crore for the film. Vidya and Madhuri’s Ami Je Tomar is already creating a rage.

Triptii Dimri’s Fee For BB 3

Triptii is another addition to the cast of the film. The actress has been paid 80 lakh for her role as per reports. This is a much lesser amount as compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s lead actress Kiara Advani who was paid 4 crore for the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Budget VS Remuneration

A total of 65 – 68 crore has been spent on the remunerations of the cast of the film, while the budget of the film is 150 crore. Kartik Aaryan has obviously taken the maximum chunk, claiming almost 33% of the entire budget!

For more such stories and opinions, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ami Je Tomar 3.0 Verdict Out: Vidya-Madhuri Record 52.5% Views Of Kartik Aaryan’s 2.0 Version, Trample Tabu’s Version In 24 Hrs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News