Singham Again Starcast Fees: Ajay Devgn's Paycheck 483% Higher Than Deepika Padukone, 11.6 Times More Than Tiger Shroff - Here's What Others Got!

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has recently created hysteria after the film trailer was dropped on the internet. With a duration of almost 5 minutes, it is being called the longest trailer in the Indian Cinema. The film is all set to explode numbers this Diwali as it releases on November 1.

The success of a film massively depends on its budget and remunerations as well. And it seems like Rohit Shetty has nailed the remuneration part for his Cop Universe biggie that keeps everyone’s salary in a normal range making successful numbers a feasible opportunity!

Ajay Devgn’s Fee For Singham Again!

As per a report in Jagran, the main man has charged 35 crore for the masala action film. Despite, almost 40% increase than his previous films Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Maidaan, the superstar made sure to not take an unreasonable chunk for the film.

Lady Singham & Mrs Singham

Ajay Devgn has been paid 483% higher than Lady Singham Deepika Padukone, who is charging 6 crore for her appearance in the film. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been reportedly paid 10 crore for the film.

The Youngsters!

While Tiger Shroff is entering the Cop Universe with the film, the actor has been paid 3 crore for his role. Villain Arjun Kapoor has been paid 6 crore and Simmba Ranveer Singh is getting 10 crore to reprise his role.

The Senior Brigade

Akshay Kumar is reprising his Sooryavanshi avatar for the film and is being paid 20 crore for the film. Jackie Shroff has been paid 2 crore for his character.

All the actors in the film are coming together to up an Avengers-inspired Cop Universe finding its roots in Ramayana, where Ajay Devgn plays Ram, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Sita, Tiger Shroff plays Lakshman, Akshay Kumar plays Garuda, Deepika Padukone plays Maa Durga, Ranveer Singh plays Hanuman and Arjun Kapoor plays Ravana.

