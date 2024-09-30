Rohit Shetty is all set to deliver a starry affair, an action spectacle, and, hopefully, Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster with Singham Again. The fifth installment in the cop universe will feature Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The addition of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others makes it super special. And, of course, that will cost a hefty price as far as digital and satellite rights are concerned. Scroll below for the latest exciting update!

Singham Again marks the third installment of Ajay Devgn in the cop franchise after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). Apart from special appearances by ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar and ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, the upcoming release will introduce many new exciting additions. Deepika Padukone will join the universe as the first lady cop. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari are, among others, joining the bandwagon.

Singham Again non-theatrical deal

As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty has struck a bumper deal of 200 crores for the digital, satellite, and music rights of the action film. A source claimed, “It’s the biggest non-theatrical deal for Ajay Devgn, as also Rohit Shetty. While Rohit Shetty films have always secured big monies from the satellite players owing to tremendous demand from the audience, Singham Again has been paid premium prices by the digital players too. And why not? The film actually has the biggest ensemble set-up for a feature film in last few decades.”

There is a massive demand for Singham Again in the digital world, hence the hiked deal prices. Rohit Shetty is often termed a ‘hit machine,’ and there are very few chances for him to go wrong with such a magnum opus. Bringing together such a massy star cast is a dream of many directors. He’s done it, and hopefully, the odds will be in his favor!

It is now to be seen whether the film enjoys a blockbuster run at the box office and then goes on to enjoy massive viewership in the digital world. Laapataa Ladies, Crew, Kalki 2898 AD will be among the other contenders in the OTT space.

Where will Singham Again be released on OTT? That information has not been revealed yet!

Recovers 80% budget from non-theatrical deal alone!

Singham Again is reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores. This means, around 80% of the budget has already been recovered. The film only needs 50 crores more from its box office journey to achieve the safe spot. Unimaginable, isn’t it?

To clash with Bhool Bulaiyaa 3 in theatres

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan led film is releasing on Diwali, i.e., November 1, 2024. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are also coming up with their horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the grand festival. It is going to be clash of the titans. Only time will tell who dominates the ticket windows!

