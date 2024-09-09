Ranveer Singh is always the talk of the Bollywood town for his eccentric and high-energy personality. While his bold fashion choices and charisma set him apart in the Bollywood industry, he has often talked about his similarity to actor Vicky Kaushal. Also, he once revealed how he and Vicky received harsh comments on their marriage with Deepika and Katrina.

When Ranveer Singh took over at Filmfare Awards as a host, he was at his wittiest best and used his humor to crack jokes on colleagues like Vicky and Ranbir Kapoor’s weddings. During the awards ceremony, the actor said, “Vicky Kaushal has had a wonderful year. Both Vicky and I are mama’s boys. We both were supposed to play brothers in Karan Johar’s Takht. After all, we both are tall, dark, and handsome.”

He continued, “Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai (both of them are too good for us)’”. He didn’t spare Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, which took place at the actor’s home in an intimate setting. Ranveer playfully teased that their wedding was the best as it was small, intimate, and cozy, joking that when it came to food, they saved so much money that made his Sindhi dad so much happy.

Ranveer Singh married Deepika Padukone in 2018 and recently welcomed their first baby girl. Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif in 2021 in a fairytale yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in 2022 and have a daughter, Raha. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also rumored to be pregnant, but neither has confirmed the pregnancy.

