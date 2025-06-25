It would now be safe to say that Akshay Kumar will soon achieve his first big success of 2025. Not just in India, Housefull 5 is also achieving massive milestones at the worldwide box office. It is now only 7.16 crores away from its ultimate target. Scroll below for a detailed day 19 report!

Housefull 5 Domestic Collections

The journey has been challenging since Sitaare Zameen Par arrived at the theatres. The makers have made the tickets available at buy 1 get 1 offer, which has helped keep the hold steady. In 19 days, Housefull 5 has garnered 190.19 crores in India. It is all set to enter the 200 crore club by the upcoming weekend.

How much has Housefull 5 earned overseas in 19 days?

Since the entry into the third, week and arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par, the pace has slowed down. Housefull 5 made estimated earnings of 59.50 crores in 19 days of its international run. Clocking a century would be difficult but Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to cross the 75 crore mark in its lifetime.

Housefull 5 vs Housefull 4 at the worldwide box office

All eyes are now on the comedy thriller’s entry into the 300 crore club. It would be the first for the franchise, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. But before that, Housefull 5 is all set to beat its biggest target – Housefull 4 and become the most successful film in the franchise.

It only needs 7.16 crores more in the kitty to beat Housefull 4, which concluded its global lifetime at 291.08 crore gross.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 19

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 190.19 crores

India gross: 224.42 crores

Budget recovery: 84.5%

Overseas gross – 59.50 crores

Worldwide gross – 283.92 crores

