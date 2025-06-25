The sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is surpassing every single roadblock at the ticket windows. The makers refused to opt for discounted tickets, and it is commendable how the Aamir Khan starrer still maintained a rock-solid hold on day 5. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn on its first Tuesday?

As per the official figures, Sitaare Zameen Par garnered 8.60 crores on day 5. Instead of suffering due to the mid-week blues, it enjoyed a slight growth in collections compared to 8.50 crores earned on Monday. The word-of-mouth is strong, and nothing seems to be impacting this Aamir Khan production, including competition from Housefull 5.

The 5-day total at the Indian box office lands at 74.40 crore net, which is about 87.79 crores in gross earnings. It is currently the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. With only 32 lakhs more in the kitty, it will steal the 8th spot from Bhool Chuk Maaf. That milestone will be easily achieved today!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par below:

Day 1: 10.70 crores

Day 2: 19.90 crores

Day 3: 26.70 crores

Day 4: 8.50 crores

Day 5: 8.60 crores

Total: 74.40 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Budget Recovery

Aamir Khan‘s sports comedy-drama is reportedly mounted on a decent budget of 90 crores. In only 5 days, the producers have already recovered around 83% of the estimated cost. In the next two days, Sitaare Zameen Par will officially gain the success tag. However, it will earn the hit verdict only if the box office collections reach 180 crores or more in the lifetime.

Box Office Summary

Budget: 90 crores

India net collection: 74.40 crores

India gross collection: 87.79 crores

Budget Recovery: 83%

