Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Despite making its OTT debut two weeks after the theatrical release, the film performed well and emerged as a commercial winner. In India, it surprised everyone with its performance and secured a plus verdict. However, at the overseas box office, it was a complete washout. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Maddock Films is having an unbelievable run and has emerged as a strong force in Bollywood. In the post-COVID era, it has been the most successful production house in Bollywood by delivering money-spinners consistently, including historic successes like Stree 2 and Chhaava. With the upcoming releases, it is now chasing a cumulative sum of 2000 crore net at the Indian box office, which is impressive.

Bhool Chuk Maaf had a disastrous run at the overseas box office

Bhool Chuk Maaf kept Maddock Films’ winning momentum intact by earning a healthy sum of 74.71 crore net in India. However, it emerged as a disaster at the overseas box office, earning a dismal collection of 3.3 crore gross. Shockingly, it is lower than Munjya (5 crore gross), which featured new faces like Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma.

Achieves an undesirable feat for Maddock Films in the post-COVID era

With just 3.3 crores, Bhool Chuk Maaf has achieved the undesirable feat of being Maddock Films’ lowest-grossing film in the overseas market in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the performance of Maddock Films’ releases at the overseas box office post-COVID (highest to lowest):

Stree 2 – 144 crores Chhaava – 100.90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 37.75 crores Sky Force – 15 crores Bhediya – 13.5 crores Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 11.3 crores Munjya – 5 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 3.3 crores

Please note that the list doesn’t include Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video as it didn’t witness an overseas release.

More about the film

Bhool Chuk Maaf was theatrically released on May 23, 2025. It is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films). It is currently streaming online on Amazon Prime Video.

