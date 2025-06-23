Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has surprised everyone with its performance during the first weekend. After a fair start, it displayed miraculous growth on Saturday, followed by a solid Sunday. This has helped it come closer to the first significant milestone of 100 crore gross collection at the worldwide box office. In fact, it needs less than 5 crores to hit a century. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

Displayed an upward graph over the weekend

Before the release, the Bollywood comedy drama was expected to underperform at ticket windows, but now, since positive word-of-mouth is coming into play, it has exceeded all expectations. In India, it raked in 12.62 crore gross on the opening day. It was followed by an impressive 23.48 crore gross on the second day. On day 3, it again saw an upward trend and earned 31.50 crore gross. Overall, the film amassed 67.61 crore gross during the opening weekend in India.

Overseas, Sitaare Zameen Par started with 7.38 crore gross, followed by 11.12 crore gross on Saturday, and an estimated 9.5 crore gross on Sunday, pushing the total to an estimated 28 crore gross by the end of the weekend.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Aamir Khan starrer earned an estimated 95.61 crore gross during the 3-day opening weekend. This is a good result, and to reach a winning total, the film must maintain its pace on weekdays.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 57.3 crores

India gross – 67.61 crores

Overseas gross – 28 crores

Worldwide gross – 95.61 crores

Soon to beat Laal Singh Chaddha

As we can see, Sitaare Zameen Par needs less than 5 crores to score a global century, so it will achieve the feat today itself. Afterwards, it will be chasing Laal Singh Chaddha’s lifetime collection to become Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. For those who don’t know, Laal Singh Chaddha did a business of 130.24 crore gross.

