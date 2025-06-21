Aamir Khan’s latest release Sitaare Zameen Par is now playing in theatres and is being admired by critics and audiences. It remains to be seen whether it becomes the hit film the perfectionist actor has been waiting for. Over the years, the celebrated star has delivered many stellar performances. But when it comes to films that have scored the highest on Rotten Tomatoes, three stand out above the rest. Many might assume they’re Lagaan, Dangal, or Taare Zameen Par. Interestingly, that’s not the case. Read on to find out which three Aamir Khan movies have a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

1. Fanaa

Release Year – 2006

– 2006 Rotten Tomatoes Score – 100%

– 100% Director – Kunal Kohli

– Kunal Kohli Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The romantic thriller follows a blind Kashmiri girl, Zooni (played by Kajol), who travels to Delhi with her friends. There, she meets a charming and flirtatious tour guide, Rehan (played by Aamir Khan), and falls in love with him. But she doesn’t know that Rehan is hiding a terrible secret, one that could have devastating consequences for her. Years later, they cross paths again under completely different circumstances, and now, Zooni must confront a shocking truth. The film also features Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu, and Sharat Saxena in key supporting roles.

2. 3 Idiots

Release Year – 2009

– 2009 Rotten Tomatoes Score – 100%

– 100% Director – Rajkumar Hirani

– Rajkumar Hirani Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The buddy comedy film starts with two college friends, Farhan (R. Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi), who are in search of their long-lost friend Rancho (Aamir Khan), a charismatic genius who disappeared after college. The film also focuses on the time the three friends spent on the campus and how Rancho fell in love with the daughter (Kareena Kapoor) of a rigid college dean (Boman Irani).

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Release Year – 2001

– 2001 Rotten Tomatoes Score – 100%

– 100% Director – Farhan Akhtar

– Farhan Akhtar Streaming On – Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The coming-of-age comedy drama revolves around three college friends, Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth (played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna), and how their relationship evolves when one of them falls in love with an older woman. The film also features Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Rajat Kapoor in important roles.

Besides 3 Idiots, Fanaa, and Dil Chahta Hai, these are the next five best-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes, along with their critics’ scores (featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role):

Lagaan (2001) – 95% Rotten Tomatoes score Taare Zameen Par (2007) – 93% Rotten Tomatoes score Dangal (2016) – 89% Rotten Tomatoes score Rang De Basanti (2006) – 89% Rotten Tomatoes score Talaash (2012) – 86% Rotten Tomatoes score

