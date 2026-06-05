Peddi, starring Ram Charan in a titular role, has opened on a superb note at the worldwide box office. Backed by good pre-release buzz and the stardom of the Mega Power Star, the magnum opus sold tickets like hotcakes in pre-sales and also witnessed strong over-the-counter ticket sales despite mixed initial word-of-mouth. As a result, it scored well above the 100 crore mark, becoming the actor’s first-ever 100 crore opener as a solo lead. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

Backed by strong support from Telugu states, the sports action drama scored a brilliant 69.5 crore net (including 18.5 crore from paid previews) on the opening day, according to Sacnilk. It equals 82.01 crore gross. Overseas, too, it kicked off its journey on a solid note, grossing 30 crore, with half or more than half of the numbers coming from North America (USA and Canada) alone. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the worldwide box office collection on day 1 stands at a superb 112.01 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 69.5 crore

India gross – 82.01 crore

Overseas gross – 30 crore

Worldwide gross – 112.01 crore

Ram Charan’s first 100 crore opener as a solo lead!

With such a start, Peddi has registered the biggest and the first-ever 100 crore global opening for Ram Charan as a solo lead. It surpassed his previous best, Game Changer, which opened at 79.18 crore gross. Overall, it is his second-biggest start after RRR (223.94 crore gross).

9th biggest opener of Tollywood

With 112.01 crore coming on day 1, Peddi has registered the ninth-biggest opening of Tollywood, surpassing Prabhas’ The RajaSaab (110.01 crore gross). It stayed below Saaho (130.02 crore gross). It also became the tenth Telugu film to score a century on the opening day.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood openers globally:

Pushpa 2 – 272.38 crore RRR – 223.94 crore Baahubali 2 – 214 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 176.15 crore Salaar – 158.02 crore They Call Him OG – 142.5 crore Devara – 141.35 crore Saaho – 130.02 crore Peddi – 112.01 crore The RajaSaab – 110.01 crore

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