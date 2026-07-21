Bigg Boss 20: Meet the Celebrities Most Likely to Enter TV’s Most Controversial House ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

It’s almost time for the new season of Bigg Boss to start. This is that time of year when speculation about possible contestants for Salman Khan’s show surfaces. The popular reality show will have its 20th season this time, and, as in every year, it is expected to return with new twists and turns. In a first for the franchise, all six regional editions of the reality show will premiere simultaneously nationwide in September 2026.

For now, our focus is on the Hindi version, which is hosted by Salman Khan. While the makers will only confirm the loss of contestants on the day of the premiere, speculation starts doing the rounds as and when celebrities are approached. As per a report in Siasat, here is the list of tentative Bigg Boss 20 participants, and it already looks quite exciting.

Arbaaz Patel

Arjun Bijlani

Bhavya Singh

Bhagirath Bhatt

Jannat Zubair

Karan Patel

Mr Faisu

Nia Sharma

Ridhima Gupta

Ruru Thakur

Santy Sharma

These are the names doing the rounds as of now. Over time, more names will be added to the tentative list. It will be interesting to see what mix of celebrities the makers rope in this time.

All About Bigg Boss’s Historic Rollout

JioStar recently announced that all editions of Bigg Boss in India will air simultaneously for the first time ever. Apart from Hindi, Bigg Boss is also available in Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bengali. Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting the Tamil version, having taken over from Kamal Haasan. Nagarjuna Akkineni will return for the Telugu version, Kichcha Sudeepa for Kannada, Riteish Deshmukh for Marathi, and Mohanlal for Malayalam Bigg Boss.

For the Bangla edition, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will be making his debut as host of Bigg Boss. He is the only non-film personality to host the Bigg Boss.

JioStar also released India’s Bigg Reality, a coffee-table book that documents Bigg Boss’ evolution over the years. It explores the show’s cultural footprint, viewer connection, and brand influence. The franchise reached over 500 million viewers in 2025. It clocked more than 438 billion viewing minutes and saw a 47% year-on-year jump in engagement across its six language editions.

Advertisement

For more such television and web stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Top 10 Most Viewed Unscripted Shows Of 2026 On OTT (Jan – Jun): Samay Raina Is The New King, Beats Kapil Sharma Big Time – Half Yearly Report!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News