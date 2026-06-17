Mohanlal has done it. The Complete Actor has etched his name in Mollywood history in a way that no one else has managed in the post-COVID era. With Drishyam 3 storming the worldwide box office, Lalettan has become the first Malayalam actor ever to cross the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office through his Malayalam releases in the post-COVID era. It is a milestone that underscores not just his star power but also the sheer global scale that Malayalam cinema has grown into over the past few years. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal crosses 1000 crore with his Malayalam post-COVID releases

In the post-COVID era, Mohanlal has had 12 theatrical releases in Malayalam so far. His post-COVID innings began with Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, which grossed 47.83 crore worldwide. Then came Aaraattu (20.26 crore) and Monster (6.97 crore). Alone was barely a blip at 83 lakh. His Neru grossed 85.24 crore globally. Malaikottai Vaaliban earned 29.69 crore, while Barroz, Mohanlal’s own directorial debut, brought in 16.09 crore.

Then the era-defining run began. L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the cult hit Lucifer, emerged as a big money spinner, grossing 268.23 crore worldwide. It was followed by Thudarum, which quietly became one of the biggest surprises of the year, grossing 237.76 crore globally. Hridayapoorvam contributed 76.61 crore, while Vrusshabha added 2.18 crore.

And then came Drishyam 3. The long-awaited third chapter of Jeethu Joseph’s iconic franchise has been a juggernaut, grossing 241.41 crore worldwide in 27 days and, in doing so, has pushed Mohanlal’s running post-COVID worldwide box office total to a staggering 1033.1 crore.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Mohanlal’s post-COVID releases:

Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea – 47.83 crore

Aaraattu – 20.26 crore

Monster – 6.97 crore

Alone – 83 lakh

Neru – 85.24 crore

Malaikottai Vaaliban – 29.69 crore

Barroz – 16.09 crore

L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore

Thudarum – 237.76 crore

Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crore

Vrusshabha – 2.18 crore

Drishyam 3 – 241.41 crore

Total – 1033.1 crore

A historic milestone for Lalettan

The 1000 crore milestone is not just a personal achievement for Mohanlal. It is a landmark moment for Mollywood as an industry, signaling that Malayalam cinema now operates on a scale almost unimaginable a few years ago. No Mollywood actor has done so in the post-COVID era with Malayalam films.

What is remarkable about this journey is the sheer consistency of the Mollywood legend. L2: Empuraan (268.23 crore), Thudarum (237.76 crore), and Drishyam 3 (241.41 crore) together account for 747.4 crore, about 72% of the entire 1033.1 crore sum, reflecting how far Mohanlal’s commercial standing has grown in recent years.

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