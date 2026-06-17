After the debacle of Game Changer, box office enthusiasts were excited to see if Ram Charan bounced back with Peddi. Unfortunately, the film is turning out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office. Yes, it continues to show a good hold in the Telugu market, but due to the film’s high budget, its fate is almost sealed. Considering the estimated cost of 350 crore, the biggie is turning out to be a much bigger disappointment than Jr NTR’s Devara. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Both Ram and NTR have become much bigger stars after the grand success of RRR. In India, they have expanded their reach beyond the traditional Telugu market. Post RRR, NTR was seen in one Telugu film, Devara, which minted a solid total but fell short of recovering its entire budget through domestic earnings. Ram was seen in Game Changer, which turned out to be a big flop. Even his latest release is doing underwhelming business.

Devara missed the safe zone by just 2.51%

Talking about Devara, it was made on a budget of 300 crore. Against this massive cost, it did a business of 292.47 crore net at the Indian box office. So, it recovered 97.49% of the budget and just missed the chance to enter the safe zone. With a deficit of just 7.53 crore or 2.51%, it secured a losing verdict.

Box office summary of Devara:

Budget – 300 crore

India net collection – 292.47 crore

Recovery – 97.49%

Deficit – 7.53 crore

Deficit% – 2.51%

Verdict – Losing

Peddi to emerge as a bigger disappointment than Devara

Coming to Peddi, the Ram Charan starrer was made on a budget of 350 crore. It is still running in theaters, and in 13 days, the film has earned 223.55 crore net at the Indian box office. So, it has recovered 63.88% of the budget. It is still in deficit of 126.45 crore or 36.12%. Considering the ongoing momentum, the film is heading for a lifetime of 245-255 crore, which would result in a 27.14%-30 % deficit and confirm its losing verdict. With such an expected deficit in the lifetime run, the film will conclude as a much bigger disappointment than Devara.

Box office summary of Peddi:

Budget – 350 crore

India net collection – 223.55 crore

Recovery – 63.88%

Deficit – 126.45 crore

Deficit% – 36.12%

Expected verdict – Losing

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