After Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha is the next big Bollywood release of 2026. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, the upcoming spy action thriller has been under scrutiny post the grand success of the Dhurandhar franchise. With Dhurandhar presenting the spy genre in a much rawer and bolder avatar, it was expected that YRF’s spy universe films would come under the radar of trolls and critics alike. As a result, Alpha has been witnessing its share of trolling. However, despite the online chatter, the film still carries considerable weight from a box office perspective.

Alpha has the potential to score well

The much-awaited trailer of the film is out now, and it creates a good impression with its content. It’s much better than the teaser and is expected to push the buzz to a higher level. After the failures of Tiger 3 and War 2, the excitement around the Spy Universe has dried up, but with good content, the upcoming female-oriented spy action thriller can give a much-needed push.

Alpha is likely to enter Alia Bhatt’s top 10 grossers of all time

With YRF’s backing and good face value, Alpha is expected to register a decent-to-good start at the Indian box office. Further, the content will do the talking. As of now, it seems that the film has the potential to crack Alia Bhatt’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India, as the target it must chase down isn’t too big.

Currently, Kapoor & Sons holds the 10th place among Alia Bhatt’s top 10 grossers with 73.03 crore net. So, to enter the list, Alpha must score above 73.03 crore net, which looks comfortably achievable. In fact, the film is expected to easily reach the 8th spot, overtaking Kalank‘s 81 crore net.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s top 10 grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Brahmastra – 268 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem – 153.3 crore Gully Boy – 139.38 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 128.89 crore Raazi – 123.17 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.6 crore 2 States – 104 crore Kalank – 81 crore Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 78 crore Kapoor & Sons – 73.03 crore

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