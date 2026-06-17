Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol starrer Alpha trailer was unveiled a few seconds ago. It is a befitting response to all the trolls, who questioned the acting chops of the leading lady. I’m mind-boggled because Shiv Rawail has served success on a platter. Scroll below for our detailed trailer review.

Decoding the Alpha trailer

The 2-minute and 34-second trailer begins with an early introduction to Alia Bhatt’s character, Sita. As many had guessed from the teaser, Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. He has held her captive and shaped her into someone rough and tough over the years, all for his ulterior motives. But this time, the team promises vengeance. Drawing a parallel to the epic Ramayana, where Lord Ram rescued Sita Maa, this time, the lead female protagonist will fight her own battle.

Alpha trailer is completely different from the teaser!

Alpha had been facing unnecessary negativity on social media. A section expressed their disappointment, as they felt Alia Bhatt was unfit for the role of the female spy. Many even questioned the absence of Sharvari. But YRF really said, “Picture abhi baki hai mere dost.” In contrast to the soft, emotional approach of the teaser, the trailer is an action spectacle!

Alpha Trailer Review

It seemed the audience was demanding high-octane action sequences and some truly fierce moments, and Shiv Rawail did not hold back. The trailer promises an adrenaline rush, kickass fight sequences, and everything one would expect from a spy action drama.

Alia Bhatt proves why she deserves to lead this role, and she justifies every moment she’s on screen. Her expressions are untamed, her body language is ferocious, yet there’s a soft, fun side that hints at her hidden background.

We finally get to see Sharvari! She oozes the glam factor right from the beginning, but her spy avatar looks set to be even more exciting.

Their fun-loving camaraderie is another aspect to look forward to.

The Alpha trailer also hints at an Anil Kapoor vs Bobby Deol battle, which is another thrilling factor. But it’s the Hrithik Roshan cameo that has left me the most excited. Not to forget Alia Bhatt’s dialogue, “Ye hume bachayega?” that left me in chuckles because she’s clearly in her “who run the world? girls” era.

The use of “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” as the background track was one of the best decisions. It’s familiar yet exhilarating, and perfectly complements the action unfolding on screen. The action sequences totally live up to expectations.

I really enjoyed the teaser, but the trailer has left me wanting more. Need I say more?

Alpha is releasing in theatres worldwide on July 3, 2026.

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