Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films and Prime Video Deepen Their Creative Collaboration for Mess, a Comedy Film with an Unusual Premise, in Association with Soda Films Lab

Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan are producing the forthcoming Prime Original film through HRX Films (a branch of FilmKraft Productions), in collaboration with Soda Films Lab, which is led by Rajesh A. Krishnan.

Mess, which is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, will soon begin production.

‘Mess’ Plot: A Night-Long Standoff With A Unique Twist

Prime Video, India’s most popular entertainment platform, has unveiled its upcoming Prime Original film, Mess. After the launch of the thriller series Storm, this comedy is the streaming service’s second partnership with HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. Mess is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Hrithik and Eshaan Roshan under the auspices of HRX Films in collaboration with Krishnan’s Soda Films Lab. The film’s original script was written by American writer Paul Soter, while Kapil Sawant adapted the screenplay and wrote the dialogues.

Mess follows the tale of a motley crew of robbers who, after breaking into the home of an OCD sufferer, gradually come to the realization that they are the ones who must survive this nightlong confrontation rather than the family.

Prime Video & HRX Films Expand Their Creative Partnership

“A key marker of a good story is if it takes you by surprise and keeps you entertained throughout. With Mess, we have a story that does not only that but makes you laugh at every step,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “The movie has a refreshingly original premise and a unique set of delightful characters. Hrithik and Eshaan, through HRX Films, bring a strong creative instinct and a genuine passion for storytelling, and after Storm, we are delighted to deepen our partnership further with this film. Rajesh A. Krishnan is brilliant in this genre, and Mess has all the makings of a film that we believe will be loved by audiences in India and across the world.”

Hrithik Roshan On Expanding HRX Films’ Creative Vision With ‘Mess’

“Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films,” said producer Hrithik Roshan. “Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly. Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for Mess has been extraordinary from the start. As production ramps up, Eshaan and I are beyond excited by the potential of this project. We believe this film will resonate with audiences who appreciate fresh, unconventional stories that push the boundaries of the genre.”

Director Rajesh A. Krishnan On Blending Comedy & Chaos In ‘Mess’

Krishnan, whose directing accomplishments include films and television shows renowned for their humorous sensibility, discussed this future project, saying, “Developing Mess alongside Kapil has been a truly rewarding experience—it has been great to collaborate with him once again. The world of this film is a thrilling amalgamation of comedy and chaos, and unusual enough to keep one at the edge of their seats. This film has been a creatively fulfilling and collaborative experience. Hrithik and Eshaan have brought their expertise and conviction to the film, and together, we have a dream cast to work with. As we move to production, I am grateful for all the support from HRX Films and Prime Video and convinced that the film has found the right home.”

As the film approaches production, additional details will be revealed soon.

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