Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is stepping into a new creative chapter — this time, as a producer. After years of mesmerizing audiences with his performances, Hrithik is now donning the producer’s hat with Prime Video’s upcoming thriller series, Storm (working title). The platform officially announced its collaboration with HRX Films, marking a powerful partnership that has fans buzzing with excitement.

Storm is touted to be a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai. The show boasts a stellar cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. The story has been crafted by the creative team of Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. The upcoming Original series explores secrets, ambition, and survival in the heart of Mumbai.

The upcoming drama series is directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the SonyLiv series Tabbar and the Sundance selection Fire in the Mountains. Production of the upcoming Prime Video original is set to begin soon. Produced by Hrithik Roshan alongside Eshaan Roshan, Storm marks a significant collaboration between Prime Video and HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. This would be Hrithik Roshan’s first-produced film under his home banner HRX Films.

Hrithik Roshan On Why He Chose Storm

Hrithik Roshan states Storm was presented to him with the perfect opportunity to make his debut as a producer in the streaming space. About joining hands with Prime Video, he thinks the OTT platform’s proven record of bringing exceptional stories to life was an instinctive choice. Speaking about producing Storm, Hrithik said, “What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors. This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I’m excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video.”

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & MENA, Prime Video, said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to championing extraordinary talent – both on-screen and behind the scenes, to deliver compelling narratives that resonate with audiences globally. Hrithik Roshan is one of Indian cinema’s most distinguished creative forces, and our collaboration with him and HRX Films is a significant milestone that exemplifies our dedication to excellence in storytelling. Storm marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration, paving the way for more exciting projects ahead.”

Gandhi added, “The development process of this series has been remarkably rewarding, with Hrithik’s distinctive artistic vision and Eshaan Roshan’s dynamic energy and unwavering commitment enriching the narrative. Storm brings together powerful women protagonists and a gripping story that we’re confident will resonate with audiences across the world.”

What’s Next For Storm?

Though much of Storm remains under wraps, production is slated to start soon. Fans can expect more updates about its plot, trailer, and release date in the coming months. For now, this collaboration stands as one of Prime Video’s boldest partnerships yet, pairing Hrithik’s creative flair with the streamer’s global reach.

