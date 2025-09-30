Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 has a decent run at the box office. Despite being a much-anticipated sequel, the film failed to meet expectations due to poor reviews from the audience. However, those who missed War 2 on the big screens are eagerly waiting for the OTT debut of YRF Spy Universe’s latest film. Recently, a major update surfaced about its digital release on streaming platforms after its theatrical run.

When & Where To Watch War 2 On OTT?

According to the Economic Times, War 2 is set to stream digitally on Netflix starting October 9, 2025, bringing the high-octane action thriller to viewers at home. However, it’s important to note that the Red-Giant platform needs a subscription to watch War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was the latest addition to the YRY Spy Universe. The post-credit scene and the ending hint that Pathaan and the other YRF Spy Universe characters will soon collaborate with Hrithik Roshan‘s character.

Additionally, there are also chances of getting a standalone film featuring a Jr. NTR character, but nothing is confirmed yet. As of now, the makers and the platform have yet to officially confirm the release date of War 2 on Netflix. It remains to be seen when they will make things official for the digital debut of the War sequel.

Hindi Spy Universe Film #War2 OTT Premiere On Netflix From October 9🔥 pic.twitter.com/Iv9n4g8YQc — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) September 28, 2025

More About War 2

War 2 marks the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, serving as a direct sequel to the original War. The story follows Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), a former RAW agent who appears to have gone rogue as he infiltrates a dangerous cartel. Tasked with stopping him is Vikram Chelapathi (Jr NTR), a determined special operations officer.

As the narrative unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected betrayals keep the tension high, delivering plenty of edge-of-the-seat moments. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role and Anil Kapoor in a commanding performance, adding depth and star power. War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

War 2 Trailer

