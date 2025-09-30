Maddock Films’ The Stree franchise is undoubtedly one of the most loved Indian horror-comedy series. The latest installment in the supernatural horror universe is Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The excitement has been massive for the upcoming film following the trailer launch, and it is skyrocketing with the Telugu trailer launch. The leading cast of Thamma launched the Telugu trailer and song Nuvvu Na Sontamaa in Hyderabad.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Light Up Hyderabad During Thamma Telugu Trailer Launch

The event in Hyderabad witnessed a star-studded evening marked by much fanfare and excitement as Khurrana & Mandanna unveiled the trailer in Telugu. It drew an enthusiastic crowd who cheered as the stars addressed their fans. Ayushmann instantly connected with the audience as he began his speech with a heartfelt greeting, “Andariki Namaskaram Hyderabad”.

During the event, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his excitement about being part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and highlighted how special it felt to present the Telugu trailer to the audience in Hyderabad. Rashmika Mandanna added to the thrill, looking stunning in a never-before-seen avatar in the song, and spoke about her rewarding experience working on the film.

Thamma Set To Thrill Audiences This Diwali With Horror, Humor, & Romance

Thamma, the latest addition to Maddock Films’ acclaimed horror-comedy universe, is generating immense buzz. The film, starring the popular duo Ayushmann and Rashmika, is shaping up to be a major Diwali release. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film, and the launch of the Telugu trailer and song has only intensified the anticipation.

With its engaging storyline, star-studded cast, and the excitement surrounding its Telugu trailer launch, Thamma is all set to entertain audiences across India and internationally this festive season. Fans can look forward to a mix of thrills, humor, and romance when the film hits theaters this Diwali.

Thamma promises to be a unique entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is billed as the universe’s first-ever love story, blending romance with supernatural comedy elements. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in leading roles. The much-awaited installment of the Maddock Films Horror Cinematic Universe is set to release in cinemas on October 21, 2025.

