Maddock Films has created a unique identity with its Horror Comedy Universe and after much anticipation, trailer of a new world was dropped under the MHCU umbrella. Thamma, is a brand new world in this Universe which will eventually cross paths with other horror comedy worlds – Stree, Bhediya and Munjya! The trailer of the film promises another spooktacular box office run for sure!

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal! Since horror comedies have been having a golden run at the box office, a strong opening day is crucial for the film, and the trailer provides several clear indicators that should guarantee a healthy start. Let’s discuss the potential the film has to create a stir at the box office.

MHCU – The Brand Value For Thamma!

Maddock Horor Comedy Universe is now a brand of its own and the film will play on this brand value for a good opening at the box office. A stellar star cast along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s inclusion as the antagonist would contribute further towards a good opening day.

The trailer gives subtle hints about a common antagonist or a shared mystical element, more so because that is how all the worlds in the MHCU have been connected to each other! Links to Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, will be the winning factor that have already created an intrigue and it would be the major boost for the film that would ensure the audiences reach the theaters as soon as the film arrives in the theater.

2nd Biggest Opening For MHCU

Looking at the response to Thamma‘s trailer, the film might open in the range of 28 – 30 crore at the box office, which will be the second biggest opening for a film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Check out the opening day numbers of all the MHCU films.

Stree 2: 64.8 crore Thamma: 28 – 30 crore* (estimated) Bhediya: 7.48 crore Stree: 6.83 crore Munjya: 4.21 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

