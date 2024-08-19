The concept of a shared universe is in full form in Indian cinema, and in the post-pandemic era, we have already witnessed several filmmakers and production houses taking this route to give viewers an exciting experience of storytelling and, of course, to milk a big moolah out of it. The cinematic universe that is currently grabbing eyeballs is the Maddock Supernatural Universe, all thanks to an unprecedented run it is enjoying at the Indian box office.

The concept of a supernatural universe comprising horror comedies was visualized by Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan, and the way his idea has shaped up now is highly commendable. It started with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree (2018). Stree was a huge critical and commercial success, earning 129.67 crores at the Indian box office against a reported budget of just 20 crores.

In the post-pandemic era, Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi (2021) took it forward. Unfortunately, despite a controlled budget of 35 crores, the film was a failure, with earnings of just 25.87 crores. But it’s totally understood as the period was not right after COVID, and people were hesitating to step into theatres. Even the next film of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya (2022) didn’t do that well as it earned just 65.84 crores against 65 crores cost.

This year’s Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma, created a buzz for the Maddock Supernatural Universe by earning massive returns at the Indian box office. Against a low budget of 30 crores, the film earned 107 crores, turning out to be Bollywood’s biggest surprise hit of the year.

With Stree 2, the craze for the Maddock Supernatural Universe has gone to the next level. People are already churning out crazy theories, especially around Varun Dhawan’s and Akshay Kumar’s special cameos. At the Indian box office, it has amassed 204 crores in just four days, against a reported budget of just 60 crores. It’s already a huge success and aims to reach new heights in the coming days.

If we combine the budgets of all these films, the Maddock Supernatural Universe is riding on an investment of 210 crores. Against this investment, the shared horror comedy universe has amassed an impressive 532.38 crores, which means it is enjoying returns of 153.51%. Out of this 532.38 crores collection, 38.31% is contributed by Stree 2 alone.

Take a look at the budget and the Indian box office performance of films in the Maddock Supernatural Universe:

Stree (2018)

Budget- 20 crores | Collection- 129.67 crores

Roohi (2021)

Budget- 35 crores | Collection- 25.87 crores

Bhediya (2022)

Budget- 65 crores | Collection- 65.84 crores

Munjya (2024)

Budget- 30 crores | Collection- 107 crores

Stree 2 (2024)

Budget- 60 crores | Collection- 204 crores

Total budget- 210 crores | Total collection- 532.38 crores

