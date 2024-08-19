Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has stunned everyone with its performance. Considering the buzz for a sequel, the film was expected to earn big, but no one ever imagined the havoc it has created at the worldwide box office. With blockbuster earnings each day, it has comfortably gone past the mark of 250 crores gross and is set to enter the 300 crore club today. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was released on the occasion of Independence Day amid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. In reality, we have seen how the Stree sequel is enjoying a run like a solo release, and the other two Bollywood biggies have been thrown away from the competition.

In the first 4 days, Stree 2 has amassed a staggering 204 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 240.72 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film is earning well and has raked in 43 crores gross so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the collection at the worldwide box office stands at 283.72 crores gross at the end of 4 days.

With 283.72 crores gross, Stree 2 has surpassed Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores gross) to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 at the worldwide box office. Today, it will cross Teja Sajja’s HanuMan (294.18 crores gross) to grab the third spot and even enter the 300 crore club.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Fighter – 354.70 crores HanuMan – 294.18 crores Stree 2 – 283.72 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Shaitaan – 216.18 crores Guntur Kaaram – 181.86 crores Crew – 161.2 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores The Goat Life – 160.08 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

