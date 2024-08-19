A clash of two big films is never a good idea as it affects both films’ box office potential. Unfortunately, despite knowing the disadvantages of a big clash, several films are still locking the same date, initiating a suicide mission. One such clash will be between Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Suriya’s Kanguva, which will lock horns with each other in October. Both these biggies have immense potential, and such a move will definitely affect their business.

Rajini tasted a blockbuster success last year with Nelson’s Jailer and made a smashing comeback. The film grossed over 600 crores and turned out to be a highly profitable venture for the makers. Last year, it was the second highest-grossing Tamil film after Leo. Coming fresh from such a success, the buzz around Rajini’s Vettaiyan is huge, and it is ready to set the box office on fire.

Coming to Suriya, the actor hasn’t come up with a film (in a full-fledged role) for two years now, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. In the last couple of years, he has only made cameo appearances and grabbed major eyeballs with his cameo as Rolex in Vikram. His Kanguva has been in talks for a long time and promises to emerge as the biggest success in the actor’s career.

As per official confirmation, both Vettaiyan and Kanguva have locked a release date of October 10, ahead of Dussehra. It’s totally understood that both these films are being planned to cash in on the festive season of Navratri/Dussehra, but in the clash scenario, both will suffer a major dent.

It is to be noted that both Vettaiyan and Kanguva are big films mounted on a huge scale. If reports are to be believed, the Rajinikanth starrer is made on a budget of 160 crores, while Suriya’s magnum opus carries a budget of more than 350 crores. Such biggies require and deserve a solo release to earn healthy returns. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be happening now.

So, the Tamil film industry’s cumulative budget of over 510 crores is at stake during the Navratri festive season, which is really damaging at the box office.

