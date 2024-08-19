Stree 2 is surpassing all expectations and creating magic at the box office. In India, the horror comedy flick has entered the 200 crore club within four days of release. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s fever is viral even in North America, as it enters the weekend top 10. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

On the opening day, the Stree sequel accumulated a whopping $945.2K from the overseas markets. It ranked as the third-highest Bollywood film in the international circuits after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu & Kriti Sanon led Crew. The United Kingdom, Australia, and the Gulf were among other leading markets, but at #1 was the USA/ Canada region.

Stree 2 Box Office Opening Weekend Collection (Overseas)

Stree 2 was released worldwide on August 15, 2024. The extended weekend, along with paid previews, helped the film garner an impressive total in the first four days. As per Comscore, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film entered the weekend top 10 in North America. The list features biggies like Alien: Romulus, Deadpool & Wolverine, and It Ends With US, among other Hollywood biggies!

Stree 2 was the only Bollywood film to feature in the Top 10 list. It made overseas earnings of $2.57 million. Take a look at the estimated day-wise breakup in North America below:

Day 1: $387K

Day 1: $588.9K

Day 2: $895.7K

Day 3: $698.7K

Other movies in Weekend Top 10 in North America

The #1 spot is conquered by Alien: Romulus with a debut weekend total of $41.5 million. On the second spot is Deadpool & Wolverine, with earnings of $29 million. It Ends With Us ($24 million), Twisters ($9.8 million), and Coraline re-release ($8.6 million) are the others in the top five.

Stree 2 is in the last spot, but for a Bollywood film to compete in an overseas market with such huge Hollywood competitors is a huge milestone achieved in itself!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

