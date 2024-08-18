It’s a glorious run for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 at the ticket windows. The horror comedy flick was released on Independence Day 2024. It has been declared a box office hit within three days, and the super-duper hit verdict will also be gained today. Scroll below for details as we decode the number game.

The sequel of Stree enjoyed high pre-release buzz, but the trends have been remarkable! It is dominating the theatres and leading the race against Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa by a huge margin. While its predecessor made 6.82 crores on its opening day, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s latest release earned 9.40 crores from paid previews alone!

Stree 2 is officially a hit!

Stree 2 has made box office collections of 145.80 crores in three days. Amar Kaushik’s directorial is made on a budget of 60 crores, which means the return on investment is about 85.80 crores. When converted into percentage, it comes to around 143%.

With such massive profits, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have added another success to their box office kitty.

Needs 30 crores+ for super-duper hit verdict!

The winning streak is expected to continue today with 40 crores+ collections at the box office. It is achievable given the massive advance booking collections of 18.30 crores that have already been added to the kitty. Moreover, tomorrow marks a partial holiday due to Raksha Bandhan, so there will be high occupancy during the evening and night shows.

Stree 2 needs 180 crore+ collections to gain the super-duper hit verdict. It only needs 34.2 crores more to become a blockbuster, a milestone likely to be unlocked today itself.

More about the Stree sequel

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, aka Bhediya, also make special appearances. Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in the special song, Aaj Ki Raat.

