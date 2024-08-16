Sunny Deol’s announcement of Border 2 created a frenzy among fans. It was nostalgia reloaded for everyone as the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster patriotic film was officially at work. Now, there is an exciting development regarding the same, which will leave fans even more impatient for the movie. According to the latest reports, Varun Dhawan has been roped in to star alongside Sunny in the film. Earlier, the makers were in talks with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for the same. However, he reportedly walked out of the project being unsure about his standing in the movie. However, the makers have reportedly found a match in Varun to play an integral part in the film.

A news report in Pinkvilla revealed that Varun Dhawan has been finalized to play a pivotal role in Border 2. For the uninitiated, the Sunny Deol starrer will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film will be helmed by Anurag Singh. A source close to the development revealed, “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian Cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol.” The source added that the Badlapur actor is a massive fan of the Border franchise and thinks this can be a milestone film in his career.

The source said, “Border franchise holds a special place in the heart of the audience, and the casting of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the sequel will elevate the appeal even further.” However, an official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited from the makers and Dhawan. Meanwhile, there are speculations that Diljit Dosanjh is also in talks with the makers to star in the movie. Border 2 will reportedly go on floors in November 2024. The makers are eyeing to release the film on Republic Day weekend of 2026. This release date will also hold to the patriotic sentiments of the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is also gearing up for his mass action flick Baby John, which will be released in December of this year. He also has the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumar opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sunny Deol is shooting for his film Jatt which is being directed by Gopichand.

