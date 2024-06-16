Baby John: Varun Dhawan Returns To The Sets After Daughter’s Birth, Shares His Experience Of Shooting For Atlee's Film

The newly turned father of B-town Varun Dhawan is returning to work just weeks after the birth of his baby girl. Varun, who is emotional with the birth of his first child with wife Natasha Dalal, is gearing up for his cinematic next. Dhawan will star in Jawan director Atlee’s next production, Baby John. The Kalees directorial is one of the most highly anticipated movies in Varun’s upcoming filmography. Dhawan shared his experience of returning to Atlee’s set with the fans.

Varun Dhawan‘s upcoming action drama, Baby John, generates significant excitement among fans. Initially set to release on May 31, the film was postponed, extending the wait for eager viewers.

In the meantime, Varun, who recently became a father, has enthusiastically returned to the film’s set. On June 15, 2024, he shared behind-the-scenes videos on his Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the bustling sets where four units work simultaneously.

Varun starts the video by expressing his amazement at being on a set with three units working together. However, as he engages with the technicians, he discovers that there are actually four units in operation at the same time. Directed by Kalees, Baby John features Varun Dhawan in the title role alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 movie Theri. The Jawan director co-produces the film with Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.

Varun often shares BTS footage from the film sets with his fans, keeping them updated on the progress of Baby John.

In addition to Baby John, Varun Dhawan is busy with Raj & DK’s upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. He will share the screen with Samantha Prabhu for the first time. Varun will also appear in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. This film is produced by Dharma Productions. It features a star-studded cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. The film is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Anant Ambani Reportedly Wore A 20 Crore Watch During Narendra Modi’s PM Oath Ceremony, But It Isn’t The Most Expensive Watch He Owns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News