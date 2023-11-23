After Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Bollywood actors and Karan Johar’s students Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The episode, which went on air at midnight, has been making headlines for different reasons. Amid all the gossip and interesting anecdotes they shared on the chat show, a short clip has been doing the rounds on social media as netizens believe it was a dig at Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s fake and VFX-generated abs.

Time and again, we have seen netizens calling out film stars for faking their abs and action scenes via VFX and CGI. It was during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, when the Radhe actor had trolled the trolls and hit back at them for calling his abs fake. He was seen removing his shirt and showing off his chiseled physique to the audience.

After the episode went on-air, a Reddit user took to the platform to share a clip where Varun Dhawan is allegedly taking a dig at Bollywood actors who use VFX to show their abs on screen. When Karan Johar asks him, “Do you think you have the best body in Bollywood?” he responds, “No. I think VFX makes the best body.” Soon after it surfaced on the web, netizens dragged Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan into the discussion and recalled the time when they were trolled for faking their physique, especially during Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Happy New Year, respectively.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Tell who doesn’t do VFX ranbir, salman, srk, Akshay, sunny. Nothing to offend anyone but Kareena did to hide her baby bump which is totally cool”

Another said, “Look who’s talking, Shorty! Why doesn’t he use VFX to make him at least taller than his heroines.” A third user wrote, “SRK kahan se aagaya isme? Check bts of jhoome jo Pathan and be even showed his abs in a live show at google headquarters with sundar pichai”

The fourth one commented, “I mean there was a whole viral video of Salman’s abs getting fixed by vfx team. For Tiger 2, if I remember correctly! But that doesn’t mean rest all are having natural abs.” Check it out below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Varun Dhawan took a sly jibe at Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan? Do let us know.

