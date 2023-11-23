It was time for another Koffee with Karan episode, and Oh God, we do not want to get started about how fake this could get. With unnecessary ‘hysterical laughs’ to nonsensical questions like ‘Do you miss being single?’, this episode was low to the level of Dead Sea. And while it kept getting weird with every question raised and discussed, guess who was a walking red flag? None other than Karan Johar.

The man, who is friends with technically everyone in the film business, decided to bring together his ‘children’ as he claims, on one couch and then also felt it was okay to ask two married men if they miss being single. Yes, wait till you hear more!

While the two men could discuss their career graphs from being an AD on My Name Is Khan to the present, all Karan Johar highlighted was them hooking up with girls from the costume department of that film. In fact, while he took digs at the men who probably were immature boys, he further decided to glorify their acts throughout the episode, with both of them meekly taking up a stand against this no-gossip, no-fun conversation.

Not only did he talk about their teenage ‘adventures’ (read S*x), but he also talked about a lot of s*duction. In fact, he was so obsessed with the term that he kept tweaking the same questions twice. So, while this whole episode was just a plethora of statements that clearly seemed out of place and mood, here are things that were far more problematic.

Varun Dhawan & His Alia-Favored Claims!

Okay, we get that Karan Johar is obsessed with Alia Bhatt, and she is her favorite. But starting the show with her discussion again made Varun Dhawan point it out on his face, asking – “You’ll make even this about her?”

Alia Bhatt’s Awkward Thanks To Ex Sidharth

Alia Bhatt deserves the price for making one of the most disconnected ‘connections’ of the year; she decided to reveal three things about the two men who have been an important part of her life – Varun being one of her closest friends and Sidharth Malhotra being her ex. Whatever she revealed about Sidharth was so out of place that everyone was amused. She even offered an awkward ‘Thanks’ for giving her the first love of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Sidharth Malhotra Calling Alia Bhatt An Underdog!

Well, one needs guts to call Alia Bhatt an underdog with that career, so full points to Sid for that dig! We wonder if he watched Student Of The Year. She was a star since day 1, and it was visible in every single frame!

Varun Dhawan’s Smirk About Kiara’s ‘M*sturbation’ Scene! Seriously, Grow Up!

And while we talk about maturity, meet Varun Dhawan making an unnecessary smirk during the discussion about Kiara Advani’s self-pleasure scene creating the proper ‘Bhai ke saamne bhabhi ke baare mein aisi baat kaise karein’ moment! Seriously Varun? Is it difficult to talk about ‘it’?

Calling Shershah’s On-Screen Couple Turning Real Is Such A Mehhh Statement To Make!

Now, we understand that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry was reel turned real, but Karan Johar describing it as “romance of Shershaah coming alive in the real world” is such a nayyy. We wonder if he realized Shershaah was a tragic love story apart from being a soldier’s biopic.

Yes, they look lovely together it was just the wrong comparison to quote!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Dear Karan, Two People Can Exist As Acquaintances!

What is with Karan Johar trying to portray two contemporaries as friends and then questioning them why they aren’t friends? Right from Sonam Kapoor – Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor – Imran Khan, Parineeti Chopra – Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif – Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor – Ranveer Singh, I mean the list doesn’t seem to end! Now, with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, he again put forward the age-old query – “Why aren’t you two friends?” Arre Karan bhaiya colleagues, acquaintances do exist! Why can’t we normalize people having healthy professional acquaintances and colleagues rather than trying to fit them in some or the other list of friends?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The Un-funny ‘Fun Quiz’

Let us admit in unison – All the quizzes Karan Johar has been introducing this season are such a blasphemous insult to the word game. Moreover, the trio trying to create a fun moment, laughing hysterically at nothing, all of them acting so badly, was such a ‘Stop it right now’ moment. My ‘antaraatma’ cried.

The Repetitive Rapid Fire

Now, rapid fires were fun once upon a time for two basic reasons – Rapid and Fire. Now, with all the actors turning diplomats, there is nothing fiery left to burn that couch. And it has turned so rapid this season that it starts in a blink.

What is the use of this show now? It is not checking any boxes it was meant for when it started. No controversies, no real connections, no fun, no inside industry gossip, and absolutely and definitely No Fun.

Hope someone, someone, just someone, offers this season a saving grace!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Finally Takes Charge & Indirectly Snaps At Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday For Discussing Their Breakups On Koffee With Karan 8: “Relationship Agar Do Logon Ko Hai To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News