Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012 alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. Since then he went on to give several blockbuster films and he was last seen in Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, that skipped a theatrical release and was directly released on Amazon Prime on July 21.

For the unversed, the film faced a lot of backlash as it compared today’s relationships to the Auschwitz holocaust during World War II. The dialogue mouthed by Janhvi Kapoor in the film – “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”, sparked controversy, and the netizens slammed the makers for being insensitive.

However, this was not the first time when Varun Dhawan faced a controversy. He was embroiled in a similar situation when he was launched by filmmaker Karan Johar, opening the floodgates of nepotism debate in Bollywood. Though it has been quite a long time now, still the ‘Bhediya’ actor continues to be a victim of nepotism debate and today we have brought something very similar to you from the past.

An old interview of Varun Dhawan has resurfaced on Reddit and it went viral as Varun Dhawan was heard talking about his struggles, which he had faced in his journey to fame. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Varun said, “I knew (that I wanted to be an actor), but I don’t think anyone else believed it… My dad made it very clear and my mom made it clearer to me that he’s never going to launch me. He’s not going to help you be what you want to be, you need to help yourself.”

Varun added, “I’ve made this a point now to tell people that I’ve worked very hard. Your first few years when you enter the film industry is what ki nepotism, how it? Your entry is so easy… Somewhere after I did my first film, I didn’t get the films that in my head I wanted to get.”

The ‘October’ actor further added, “Raju Hirani didn’t come and offer me my next film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn’t come and offer me my next film. I had to really struggle to first get filmmakers to come and sign me, then sign those films and then make it work. To convince a man like Sriram Raghavan that I am right for that part, now what that process was, what 20 days I went to his office and auditioned… I don’t do a PR exercise to get that out. People don’t ask me also, I’m being very honest.”

When he was asked if he ever hid his identity during initial days, Varun Dhawan recalled the moment when he auditioned for ‘Dhobi Ghat’ and said that he used to give auditions in the name of ‘Rajesh’ or ‘Ramesh’. He said, “People say a lot that you’re David Dhawan’s son so you’ll get work. I thought, ‘Am I not talented?’… I started giving auditions with another name. I auditioned for Life of Pi and nearly got Dhobi Ghat, but then Kiran Rao found out whose son I am and Aamir told my dad.”

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked in to share their opinion on the same. One user said, “You are privileged only if a mob of ace producers come to your house, bathe you in ass milk and then carry you in a gold palanquin on their own shoulders to the movie set,” while another wrote, “Wait who was the director of Main Tera Hero and Judwaa again? Short term memory loss?”

A third comment read, “Ye saare nepo babies itne rote kyu h ki hmne audition diya hai . You are an actor , audition is normal in your profession. We are also giving interview if we want jobs.” Another one commented, “Ananya Pandey ko bhi lagta hai ki usne bhi bohot struggle kiya hai!” “Didn’t he debut in a Karan Johar movie?” asked another.

