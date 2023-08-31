Amid Salman Khan’s exciting lineup of upcoming films, one collaboration all fans have been rooting for is Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing their beloved star. The duo was supposed to make a comeback with Inshallah, also starring Alia Bhatt. Sadly, it didn’t take off due to some creative differences. Will it ever happen? Let’s find out, as there’s an exciting update coming in!

For the unversed, it was back in 2019 when the reunion of Salman and SLB was announced. The duo last worked in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (with Salman in a lead role), which was released in 1999. So, it’s been over two decades, and fans are waiting eagerly for the director and the superstar to join hands.

It’s been reported that everything fell in place, and even sets were constructed for Inshallah. However, creative differences between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan led to a project getting on the back burner. Since then, there have been several rumours doing rounds about the future of the project, but no concrete information came out. Now, while talking to India Today, Prerna Singh (CEO of Bhansali Productions) has spilt beans about the project.

As per Prerna Singh, Inshallah will happen as the story is very good. However, the sad part is it won’t be happening anytime soon. She said, “The idea is here. It is all his idea and it is ready. It has to come naturally and has to come from within… that now I want to make this.”

Let’s hope things between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan get sorted out soon, as we can’t wait to see their magic yet again with Inshallah.

