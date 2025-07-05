Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run. By the end of the second week, it was clear that the film was losing its steam, but the performance on the third Friday confirmed this. The new releases have dented its show count in the Telugu market, and the effect can be clearly seen. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report of day 15!

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

In the opening week, the crime drama did a business of 69 crores. It dropped more than expected in the second week and earned 15.65 crores. The film started its third week on a slower note, with the collection dropping below the 70 lakh mark. Yes, you read that right! It earned 65 lakh on the third Friday, day 15.

Overall, Kuberaa has earned 85.30 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 100.65 crores. From here, there will be some growth today and tomorrow, but it won’t make a huge difference, and the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 92 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 69 crores

Week 2 – 15.65 crores

Day 15 – 65 lakh

Total – 85.3 crores

Box office verdict of Kuberaa

Reportedly, Kuberaa was made on a budget of 120 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 85.30 crore so far, thus recovering 71.08% of the total budget. 28.92% of the budget is yet to be recovered, but considering the film’s slow pace, it is impossible. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 120 crores

India net collection – 85.3 crores

India gross collection – 100.65 crores

Recovery – 71.08%

More about the film

Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. It was theatrically released on June 20, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics upon its release.

