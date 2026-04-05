Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, and others, has seen a dip in collections in the third week, but it has still fetched a strong overall total at the Indian box office. It’s already the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 by a big margin, and in India, it is now cruising towards the 50 crore mark in net collections. Also, it is all set to secure a super hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Malayalam fantasy comedy film earned 62 lakh on the third Saturday, day 17. Compared to day 16’s 70 lakh, it dropped by 11.42%, which is understandable given that day 16 benefited from the Good Friday holiday. Overall, it has earned an estimated 48.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 57.11 crore gross. In the next 3-4 days, it is expected to hit a half-century in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 36.63 crore

Week 2 – 10.45 crore

Day 16 – 70 lakh

Day 17 – 62 lakh

Total – 48.4 crore

Soon to become a super hit

Aadu 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 48.4 crore net so far. So, in 17 days, it has amassed a return on investment (ROI) of 28.4 crore. Calculated further, it equals 142% returns. As per Koimoi’s verdict, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To secure a super hit verdict, Aadu 3 must make 150% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 50 crore. So, it needs only 1.6 crore more to become a super hit.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 48.4 crore

ROI – 28.4 crore

ROI% – 142%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

Aadu 3 is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Friday Film House. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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