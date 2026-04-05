Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, continues to enjoy a record-breaking run. On the third Saturday, it made superb collections and made a smashing entry into the 1000 crore club at the Indian box office. Now, on Sunday, it targets another rocking day, as the film has already sold over 4.76 lakh tickets in advance bookings alone. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report of day 18!

Due to some releases, the show count has been impacted in the third weekend, but it remains strong, with the current count at 13,370. Given the show count and premium ticket pricing, the magnum opus is managing to post impressive numbers even after being watched by a large chunk of moviegoers. The trend will continue even on the third Sunday.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 16 crore through day 18 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update of day 18, Dhurandhar 2 has sold a whopping 4.76 lakh+ tickets. In terms of collections, it has grossed a solid 16.04 crore. In net collections, it equals 13.6 crore, which is really impressive and a jump of 16.23% from day 17’s 11.7 crore net. Such bookings clearly hint at epic numbers on Sunday.

Day 18 prediction: Set for a massive 3rd Sunday!

Going by strong pre-sales and an expected massive turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, Dhurandhar 2 is targeting a whopping 29.5-30 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 17. In the Hindi version alone, it is expected to score 28-28.5 crore net.

With an expected 29.5-30 crore net, the Ranveer Singh starrer aims for the fourth-biggest third Sunday at the Indian box office. Currently, the first position is held by Dhurandhar (40.3 crore). Pushpa 2 (33 crore) is second, followed by Baahubali 2 (32 crore) in third place.

Take a look at the top third Sundays of all time in India (net):

Dhurandhar – 40.3 crore Pushpa 2 – 33 crore Baahubali 2 – 32 crore

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