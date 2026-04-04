Aditya Dhar’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is a box office mayhem. The spy-action thriller sequel has crossed the 1500 crore mark in just 16 days of its theatrical run. It has surpassed Pushpa 2 to become the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat. Scroll below for a detailed worldwide report!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection

As per the revised update, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 376 crore gross at the overseas box office in 16 days. The pace is fantastic, though it faces strong competition from international rivals like Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, and Reminders Of Him, among others.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan starrer is now chasing the 400 crore mark overseas. It is currently the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film, and will soon surpass Jawan (406 crore).

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Worldwide Collection

Drumrolls, please, because Dhurandhar 2 has entered the 1500 crore club in only 16 days of its worldwide run. It has become the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat, surpassing Pushpa 2, which took 17 days.

The worldwide total currently stands at 1536.53 crore gross. It is on track to beat the global lifetime of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (1785.84 crore) to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Post that, it would be a cakewalk towards Baahubali 2 (1800 crore). But the real battle will be against Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which is the only 2000 crore grosser in history.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1536.53 crore (16 days) Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 16 Summary

India net: 983.5 crore

India gross: 1160.53 crore

Overseas gross: 376 crore

Worldwide gross: 1536.53 crore

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