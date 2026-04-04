Vaazha 2, aka Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, has made a fantastic start at the Indian box office. Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak starrer has crossed the 10 crore mark in only 2 days of its theatrical journey. It has also emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 earned 5.25 crore on day 2. It saw a 10.5% jump compared to the opening day of 4.75 crore. The word-of-mouth is positive, which is helping it drive footfalls despite competition from Aadu 3 and Prathichaya.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 10 crore net. Savin SA’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of around 10 crore, which is yet to be officially confirmed. If so, the Mollywood coming-of-age drama has become a success in just two days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 11.8 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 4.75 crore

Day 2: 5.25 crore

Total: 10 crore

Now the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026

Vaazha 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ashakal Aayiram (8.45 crore). It is now the 3rd highest Malayalam grosser of 2026. Today, it will likely beat Prakambanam and gain the second spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Aadu 3: 48 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Vaazha 2: 10 crore (2 days) Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 10 crore

India gross: 11.8 crore

Overseas gross: 10 crore

Worldwide gross: 21.8 crore

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