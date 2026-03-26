Prathichaya marks a crucial moment for both director B. Unnikrishnan and actor Nivin Pauly, as they look to regain momentum in their respective careers. While Unnikrishnan has been searching for a major hit for over a decade, Nivin Pauly recently ended his dry spell with Sarvam Maya, only to face a setback with Baby Girl. This film arrives at a time when both are aiming to re-establish their footing in the industry.

With Prathichaya, the duo dives into the political thriller space, blending real-world inspirations with fictional storytelling. Early audience reactions on X suggest a film that grows over time, starting on a modest note before building into something more engaging. Let’s take a look at what audiences are saying about the film on X.

#Prathichaya Padam starts on a dull note but picks up towards the interval – Solar Case Ok watch! Balachandran Menon 👍👌 https://t.co/1M9YSSCvzJ — SHK (@ItsmeShk) March 26, 2026

For the first half, Prathichaya has received a mixed, slightly positive response from the audience. The cast performances and background music are being praised, with veteran actor Balachandra Menon receiving the most appreciation through comments like “Balachandra Menon is superb” and “Relevant Socio Political Dialogues Which is Fully Owned by Balachandra Menon as Minister Varghese.”

#Prathichaya – DECENT FIRST HALF!! F.H IS Filled With Some Relevant Socio Political Dialogues Which is Fully Owned by Balachandra Menon as Minister Varghese. #NivinPauly Have Less Screen Time, But Engaged With F.H Decent Execution From B. UNNIKRISHNAN, Looking for a Decent S. H pic.twitter.com/uRiCIAw9p5 — Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) March 26, 2026

Some viewers feel the film gains pace and intrigue towards the interval despite a weak start, noting that it “starts on a dull note but picks up towards the interval.” A few also mention that the script is not entirely up to the mark but still acceptable, with comments like “Decent Writing” and “Unnikrishnan delivers an emotional but slightly outdated first half.”

#Prathichaya Review FIRST HALF Decent ✌️#NivinPauly & the rest of the cast are perfect and enhance many scenes with their performances 🔥 Good BGM & production values 💯 Decent Writing ✌️ Second half is the key 👏#PrathichayaReview pic.twitter.com/ySeb2rduHX — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) March 26, 2026

However, almost everyone agrees that the film needs a strong second half to succeed. “Set up well for the second half and a Nivin show!” Many are hoping for a solid performance from Nivin Pauly in the latter half. Sharaf U Dheen, playing the antagonist, is also receiving positive feedback from the audience, with reactions like “Sharafudheen as villain is always SOLID & menacing.”

#Prathichaya First Half is Good 🔥#NivinPauly and lead actors delivered strong performances 💥 Justin BGM are so good 💥 Balachandra Menon is superb 🔥 Writing is good from B Unni 👍🏻 All eyes on second half 👀👏 pic.twitter.com/4md3ulodd5 — Sreek™ (@SreekThereal) March 26, 2026

Good first half — just like the trailer, it dives into Kerala politics and a strong father–son theme. Technically neat, with a solid performance from Balachandra Menon. Set up well for the second half and a @NivinOfficial show! 🔥#Prathichaya pic.twitter.com/nWfCATKADn — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) March 26, 2026

The second half is where Prathichaya really picks up steam, and it is nearly universally praised, giving the overall film a positive aura. Some are even hailing it as a return to form for the writer-director, with reactions like “solid comeback for #BUnnikrishnan,” “A good film from B. Unnikrishnan with strong political content and good execution”, and “B Unnikrishnan’s best in recent times”.

#Prathichaya A good film from B Unnikrishnan

with strong political content and good execution 👌🏻🔥 Keeps engaged throughout 💯 Well shot, well scored, and well performed 💯 Liked it ❤#NivinPauly https://t.co/UgCgSdxxPt — Sreek™ (@SreekThereal) March 26, 2026

#Prathichaya,a good Malayalam political thriller after a while,a solid comeback for #BUnnikrishnan👏Partly based on real Kerala political incidents with some fictional touch. #BalachandraMenon is the soul of film,what a performance🔥#NivinPauly’s intro & SH portions🔥 Go for it👍 pic.twitter.com/L1CT7cGUeN — Akshay (@iAkshayRPillai) March 26, 2026

As mentioned in the first half, praise for the technical aspects continues here as well. Nivin Pauly’s performance is also being appreciated, with comments like “#NivinPauly delivers a mature, layered performance.” and “Nivin and Balachandra Menon delivered their best in their roles”.

• #Prathichaya is a well written political thriller,a good first half followed by an excellent second.💥🙌🏻 The script is inspired by real incidents from Kerala politics. Nivin and Balachandra Menon delivered their best in their roles, and Sharafudheen did his part well too.… pic.twitter.com/yDeY0nyeTH — ⇜𝐋⛥𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂⇝ (@itzMeAswanth) March 26, 2026

A good political thriller that keeps you engaged in parts👍

B.Unni handles the subject neatly, while #NivinPauly delivers a mature, layered performance.

Overall a satisfying experience👏

Kudos to Sharfu, and Balachandra Menon,with the technical team backing it well.#Prathichaya pic.twitter.com/LRzoloR8tn — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) March 26, 2026

#Prathichaya Decent Political Thriller 💯#NivinPauly & the rest of the cast shine 👏 Decent Writing & Screenplay ✌️ B Unnikrishnan’s best in recent times ✌️ Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5#PrathichayaReview pic.twitter.com/hSN1UiZOEi — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) March 26, 2026

Prathichaya draws inspiration from real political incidents in Kerala while remaining largely fictionalized. The film opens on a measured note, carefully building its characters and plot before rising to a compelling payoff. The cast and crew are being widely appreciated for their efforts, with Balachandra Menon standing out throughout and Nivin Pauly shining in the latter half, the duo delivering a convincing father-son dynamic.

Backed by positive early word of mouth, the film has the potential to emerge as a success. B. Unnikrishnan, too, is earning praise after a long gap for his filmmaking. Elevated by a much-loved background score, Prathichaya shapes up as a solid watch for audiences who enjoy political thrillers.

Prathichaya Trailer

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