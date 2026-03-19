Aadu 3 X Review
Aadu 3 X Review (Photo Credit: Instagram)

When the first film in the Aadu franchise, Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu, was released in 2015, it failed to make an impact at the box office. However, its fate changed dramatically after the home video release. Audiences slowly began to appreciate its quirky humor, leading to a growing cult following. Social media played a major role in this turnaround, with viewers praising the film and urging others to give it a chance, eventually turning it into a cult classic.

Despite the original film’s poor theatrical performance, Aadu 2 was released in 2017 and performed well at the box office, though it did not quite match the charm of the first installment. Now, in 2026, the franchise returns with its third entry, Aadu 3: One Last Ride Part 1, finally hitting theaters. Let’s take a look at what audiences are saying about Aadu 3 on X.com.

The first half has received a mixed response from audiences so far, with many saying it needs a stronger second half to feel like a worthwhile experience. Speaking about the portion, one user said ” DECENT Star Cast does the heavy lifting”, while another described it as “OKAYISH ONE”. Echoing similar views, the same audience member mentioned “Superb Response For The Character Intro’s”. However, some viewers feel the script falls short, with remarks like “Slow Narration Affect The Engagement”.

Some viewers say “Apart from a few laughs, it’s barely interesting.” However, things could still turn around if the second half manages to impress. According to another user, the film picks up pace after the entry of Sarbath Shameer, played by Vijay Babu, noting “After sarbath shameer intro comedy works”. The same user also admitted that “1st 30mnts was mid”.

Some are going as far as calling it “the weakest film in the Aadu franchise.” Those who liked the film mentioned that “The trademark chaos is intact”, though even they admit the runtime feels long and that “A few jokes don’t quite land and feel a bit cringey”.

Viewers have generally responded well to the climax and cliffhanger, saying they are looking forward to the next instalment. Overall, the second half is receiving a much better response compared to the first half, with the background score also drawing praise. However, the ending remains a mixed bag, with some appreciating it and others not, as reflected in comments like “Music Elevations & Comedy In 2nd Half Worked Well, But Sudden Ending of Film Doesn’t Digest”.

Some also felt the period portions were underwhelming, with one user noting “the production quality of historic portions was not upto mark”. Performances, on the other hand, are generally being appreciated.

Final Verdict

As one user put it, “A time-travel film with fantasy elements has been shot on a grand scale”, which best sums up the film based on reviews on X.com. With strong background music, visuals, and cast performances, the film manages to hold attention despite its flaws. While the second half is receiving praise, the first half is considered below average.

This might be the weakest entry in the franchise, yet many viewers are still enjoying and liking the film. It is especially being recommended for family audiences, but keep in mind that Aadu 3 is only the first part in a planned duology, and the film ends abruptly on a cliffhanger.

Aadu 3 Official Trailer

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