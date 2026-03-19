When the first film in the Aadu franchise, Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu, was released in 2015, it failed to make an impact at the box office. However, its fate changed dramatically after the home video release. Audiences slowly began to appreciate its quirky humor, leading to a growing cult following. Social media played a major role in this turnaround, with viewers praising the film and urging others to give it a chance, eventually turning it into a cult classic.

Despite the original film’s poor theatrical performance, Aadu 2 was released in 2017 and performed well at the box office, though it did not quite match the charm of the first installment. Now, in 2026, the franchise returns with its third entry, Aadu 3: One Last Ride Part 1, finally hitting theaters. Let’s take a look at what audiences are saying about Aadu 3 on X.com.

#Aadu3 Review FIRST HALF DECENT ✌️ Star Cast does the heavy lifting 🔥 Music & BGM ✌️ Comedy Scenes Works 👏 Crucial 2nd half ✌️#Aadu3Review pic.twitter.com/kAabKNRYs7 — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) March 19, 2026

The first half has received a mixed response from audiences so far, with many saying it needs a stronger second half to feel like a worthwhile experience. Speaking about the portion, one user said ” DECENT Star Cast does the heavy lifting”, while another described it as “OKAYISH ONE”. Echoing similar views, the same audience member mentioned “Superb Response For The Character Intro’s”. However, some viewers feel the script falls short, with remarks like “Slow Narration Affect The Engagement”.

#Aadu3 FIRST HALF – OKAYISH ONE! Missing The Origin Comedy Numbers, But Looks Like Steady World Building To The History Connections With Up & Downs! Superb Response For The Character Intro’s, But Still Felt’s The Slow Narration Affect The Engagement & Will depend on the 2 half. pic.twitter.com/XrphUjKbOG — Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) March 19, 2026

Some viewers say “Apart from a few laughs, it’s barely interesting.” However, things could still turn around if the second half manages to impress. According to another user, the film picks up pace after the entry of Sarbath Shameer, played by Vijay Babu, noting “After sarbath shameer intro comedy works”. The same user also admitted that “1st 30mnts was mid”.

Engaging first half.. 1st 30mnts was mid.. After sarbath shameer intro comedy works 💥💥#Aadu3 pic.twitter.com/QIahrMgyL9 — sathaan xaviour (@TheGargoyls) March 19, 2026

Some are going as far as calling it “the weakest film in the Aadu franchise.” Those who liked the film mentioned that “The trademark chaos is intact”, though even they admit the runtime feels long and that “A few jokes don’t quite land and feel a bit cringey”.

So far, Aadu 3 feels a bit mid. A few comedy scenes land well, but many don’t quite work. If it continues like this, it might end up being the weakest film in the Aadu franchise. — Cine Bae (@Cinebae_) March 19, 2026

Viewers have generally responded well to the climax and cliffhanger, saying they are looking forward to the next instalment. Overall, the second half is receiving a much better response compared to the first half, with the background score also drawing praise. However, the ending remains a mixed bag, with some appreciating it and others not, as reflected in comments like “Music Elevations & Comedy In 2nd Half Worked Well, But Sudden Ending of Film Doesn’t Digest”.

Rock solid story building with several fun moments and some artificiality All eyes on 2nd half .!! Decent/avg 1st half#Aadu3 pic.twitter.com/jJvV9tSwTr — 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙝 𝙍𝙖𝙟 (@SarathDQ01) March 19, 2026

Watched Aadu 3

I really enjoyed the film, it was a laugh riot for me. Felt the production quality of historic portions was not upto mark. SATHAN XAVIER introduction⚡️Overall a good film to watch with friends & family in full fledge theatre. But expected more. Waiting for part 2✨… pic.twitter.com/BiStmwBauI — Btwits_Akash (@btwits_Akash_) March 19, 2026

Some also felt the period portions were underwhelming, with one user noting “the production quality of historic portions was not upto mark”. Performances, on the other hand, are generally being appreciated.

#Aadu3 begins with a light first half but the real strength lies in the second half. The making, BGM, and performances all contribute well. Best enjoyed with a lively crowd🙌💥 Definitely My Cup of Tea👍 pic.twitter.com/zyhTTaHfAu — Ambadyyy (@ambadyyyyyyyyy) March 19, 2026

Final Verdict

As one user put it, “A time-travel film with fantasy elements has been shot on a grand scale”, which best sums up the film based on reviews on X.com. With strong background music, visuals, and cast performances, the film manages to hold attention despite its flaws. While the second half is receiving praise, the first half is considered below average.

This might be the weakest entry in the franchise, yet many viewers are still enjoying and liking the film. It is especially being recommended for family audiences, but keep in mind that Aadu 3 is only the first part in a planned duology, and the film ends abruptly on a cliffhanger.

Aadu 3 Official Trailer

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