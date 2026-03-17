In a month, dominated by the high-octane clash between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a Shaji Pappan storm is quietly brewing in Kerala with Jayasurya’s Aadu 3, hitting its first major milestone at the ticket window, proving that local content remains king despite the pan-India noise.

Hits 100K Milestone On BMS

With two days still to go for its grand release on March 19, the fantasy comedy has hit a total of 100K ticket pre-sales on BMS, making it officially the 8th film to hit 100K ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS, ever since the ticket tracking started officially in August 2023.

Aadu 3 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Aadu 3 crossed the 100K tickets mark in advance sales, comfortably pushing Manjummel Boys and Alappuzha Gymkhana, down in the top 10 list to claim the eighth spot. Interestingly, March 19, is arguably the biggest release window of the year, yet Jayasurya’s film is holding its ground.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS in 2024-25.

L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 309K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Turbo: 161K Thudarum: 132K Aavesham: 104K Marco: 103K Aadu 3: 100K* (2 days to go) Manjummel Boys: 84K Alappuzha Gymkhana: 74K

Will It Enter The Top Openers Of 2026

Currently, the top opener of Mollywood in 2026 is Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha, which registered an opening of 3.4 crore at the box office, followed by Valathu Vasathe Kallan’s 1.1 crore. It would be interesting to see if Jayasurya’s film manages to challenge them!

About Aadu 3

Helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the official synopis of the film says, “A story that unfolds across two parallel timelines, past and present, where Shaji Pappan and his gang appear in different roles. As secrets surface and powerful enemies emerge in both eras, the gang is drawn into high-stakes confrontations.”

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 (2 Days To Go): Ranveer Singh Is Only 7 Crore Away To Beat Sultan & Sanju’s Opening!

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