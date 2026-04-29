After shining bright in India and overseas circuits like North America, Dhurandhar is now heading for a release in Japan. Our expectations are sky-high, as the reviews have been favorable worldwide. Pushpa 2 failed to strike a chord, but can Ranveer Singh starrer record the highest opening day footfalls? Scroll below for a detailed report!

When is Dhurandhar releasing in Japan?

Aditya Dhar’s OG Dhurandhar (2025) has been scheduled to release in Japan on July 10, 2025. With that, the makers have opened new horizons at the box office. Akshaye Khanna co-starrer had concluded its overseas run at 299.35 crore gross. It will now comfortably enter the 300 crore club, adding yet another feather to the cap.

Can Dhurandhar beat RRR in Japan?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was a force to be reckoned with since the beginning of its release in Japan. It recorded the highest opening-day footfalls and eventually emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in the circuit.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer had registered footfalls of 8.23K on day 1, staying way ahead of Indian biggies like Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pathaan, among others.

It is also worth noting that the highest footfall for a Bollywood film in Japan is 2.22K, set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Earlier this year, even a massive release like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 failed to drive audience to theatres with only 886 footfalls on its opening day. Only time will tell if Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna led Dhurandhar achieved new milestones for Bollywood and Indian cinema!

Check out the highest opening day footfalls registered by Indian films at the Japanese box office:

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office: Ranveer Singh Crosses Pathaan By A Huge Margin, Sets A New Post-COVID Milestone!

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