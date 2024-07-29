Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) enjoyed another superb weekend at the Indian box office. On Saturday, the film witnessed a massive jump of over 150%, and again yesterday, it raked in a solid figure. As a result, it has comfortably surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger 3 in 32 days. Keep reading to know more!

After back-to-back failures with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, Prabhas bounced back big time with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Especially in the Hindi belt, the superstar has carved a space for himself by enjoying the response, which isn’t even the case for several big Bollywood stars. As per the latest development, his latest release has now given itself a push towards the 300 crore club in India.

On Friday, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) saw a dip due to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine and earned 0.76 crore, but on the next day, a massive jump was recorded, and 1.92 crores came in. Yesterday, the film again displayed growth, and at some centers, there were capacity issues during evening shows. By the end of day 32, it added an estimated collection of 2.98 crores, taking the total sum to 286.95 crores net at the Indian box office.

With 286.95 crores, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has crossed the domestic lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Released in 2013, Dhoom 3 did a business of 284 crores, while Tiger 3 ended its journey at 286 crores after arriving in Diwali last year.

The next big milestone is entering the 300 crore club. The film will definitely slow down from today, but still, it has an outside chance of hitting a triple century with its Hindi version.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

