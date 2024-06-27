Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani

Director: Nag Ashwin

What’s Good: The unique blend of Hindu mythology and science fiction

What’s Bad: The humour and a forced romantic song

Loo Break: It’s a long movie, so you can run the moment the interval break begins

Watch or Not?: Yes

Language: The review is done by watching the Hindi version. You can also watch the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 181 Minutes

User Rating:

Kalki 2898 AD is a post-apocalyptic mythological drama set in the ruined city of Kashi. The once-majestic Ganga River is dry, and there is no sight of food or water. Humanity has degraded to the point where people sell each other for survival units. The city is ruled by Supreme Yaskin, who runs a mysterious Project K involving pregnant women for an unknown experiment. Meanwhile, the people of Shambala await the arrival of a god who will save humanity. The story is inspired by the Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki, who appears at the end of the Kali Yuga.

Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story begins with the final moments of the Mahabharata, where Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) kills the unborn child of Uttara (Abhimanyu’s wife), ending the Pandavas’ lineage. Lord Krishna curses Ashwatthama to live forever until the end of Kaliyuga to protect his last avatar, Kalki. The narrative then shifts 6000 years ahead to Kashi, now a desolate land devoid of its former beauty and religious significance. People are reduced to mere units, fighting and killing for survival.

We are introduced to Bhairava (played by Prabhas), a careless and self-obsessed bounty hunter whose sole aim is to earn units. He is portrayed as an opportunist who aligns himself with whichever side offers him the most profit. The first half of the movie focuses on Bhairava’s antics and his impressive vehicle, Bujji. Simultaneously, we see a lab in the Complex where Supreme Yaskin’s men extract serum from pregnant women held captive in different cells. These elements contribute to the world-building of Kalki 2898 AD. While Prabhas’ entry sequence and the lab scenes are engaging, the unnecessary humour and song sequences distract from the narrative.

Too much time is spent showcasing Bhairava’s unhinged nature, with comedic sequences slowing down the story. Random conversations between Complex workers and Bhairava and his house owner add little to the plot. Despite the distressing view of Kashi, Bhairava is shown drinking and dancing, which feels out of place. Thankfully, the interval block picks up the momentum, leaving viewers curious about how the saga will progress.

The second half of Kalki 2898 AD showcases Nag Ashwin’s brilliance in keeping viewers immersed in the tale. Ashwatthama takes centre stage again as he must protect the pregnant Sumathi (played by Deepika Padukone). The fight sequences featuring Ashwatthama and Bhairava are exceptional, finally presenting the clash of titans. This is just a teaser, as the narrative intensifies towards the end, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Although the second half is enjoyable, it is apparent that Nag Ashwin has drawn inspiration from movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Star Wars for the fight sequences. However, once these sequences are over and the Mahabharata flashbacks take centre stage again, viewers can’t help but be mesmerized by the blend of past and present.

Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review: Star Performance

Amitabh Bachchan truly shines as Ashwatthama. The movie begins with him, and he leaves a significant impact after the interval and during the climax. His powerful screen presence and commanding portrayal of Ashwatthama are commendable. Despite the stunt double performing the fight sequences, Amitabh’s determination and fiery emotions on screen are praiseworthy.

Prabhas’ Bhairava has shades of Baahubali’s Shivudu and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man—unserious, full of himself, and tone-deaf. The actor delivers a good performance, especially during the climax sequence. Prabhas’ camaraderie with his AI vehicle, Bujji, is entertaining. In a movie that tries to force a romance between Prabhas and Disha Patani, the chemistry between him and Bujji is endearing.

Deepika Padukone’s SUM-80, aka Sumathi, is reminiscent of her character in Jawan. Here, she is pregnant in the Complex’s cell, similar to her role in the 2023 film where she is pregnant in jail. Though her dialogue is limited, Padukone’s expressive eyes help us empathize with her character. Kamal Haasan plays Supreme Yaskin, the tormentor of human souls. While his screen time is limited, his lifeless body and cruel intentions make for a promising portrayal. Saswata Chatterjee, as Commander Manas, also stands out. With a smile on his face, he commits ruthless acts and delivers bitter lines.

Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review: Direction, Music

Kudos to Nag Ashwin for blending Hindu mythology with a modern apocalyptic saga. The director had a clear vision of the dystopian world he wanted to present. However, in focusing on Bhairava’s character, he sometimes derails the intriguing elements of the first half. Nonetheless, Nag utilizes each actor to their full potential, leaving viewers curious as the saga has not yet concluded. The inclusion of Mahabharata scenes helps connect the movie’s current situation with its mythological roots. It is evident that the director is inspired by Hollywood franchises like Star Wars, Mad Max, the MCU, and Dune.

I watched the movie in 3D, and the visuals look outstanding. Djordje Stojiljkovic’s cinematography masterfully captures the bleak and depressing atmosphere of the apocalyptic world. His skilful handling of the camera, especially during the intense fight sequences, ensures a steady and engaging visual experience without any shakiness.

Santhosh Narayanan’s music is used exceptionally well in the second half. In the first half, apart from Bhairava’s theme song, the music does not elevate the narrative. The song featuring Prabhas and Disha Patani could have been completely avoided.

Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Kalki 2898 AD is an ambitious and visually stunning film that blends mythology with a dystopian future. While it has its flaws, particularly in the first half, the movie shines in its action sequences, performances, and overall storytelling. Nag Ashwin’s vision and the stellar cast make it a compelling watch, leaving the audience eager for the next instalment.

Three stars!

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

Kalki 2898 AD released on 27th June, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Kalki 2898 AD.

For more recommendations, read our Munjya Movie Review here.

Must Read: Chandu Champion Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Brings Murlikant Petkar’s Inspiring Journey To Life With Remarkable Conviction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News