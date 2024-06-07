Munjya Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sharvari , Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, S Sathyaraj

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

What’s Good: The horror, the comedy, the story

What’s Bad: If you don’t like scary movies, you will miss out on a good one

Loo Break: If there’s an interval, you can take one. Otherwise, no

Watch or Not?: YES

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 123 Minutes

In 1952, in Konkan’s Chiplun village, a young boy named Gotya is adamant that he wants to marry a girl named Munni, who is seven years older than him. Gotya’s mother forces him to become a pandit. However, Gotya’s obsession with Munni takes an evil turn as he turns to black magic to get her. Sadly, things backfire, he dies and he turns into ‘Munjya’. Years later, Bittu, who comes from Gotya’s family, has to deal with the horror. Munjya is back, and so is his desire to be with Munni.

Munjya Movie Review: Script Analysis

Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror-comedy wastes no time and gets straight to the point. It begins with Gotya’s story and everything that follows. Years later, we arere introduced to Bittu. The build-up in the first hour keeps you glued, and Aditya has gone all the way out to make it every bit enjoyable. Munjya is not only creepy and scary but also funny. But if you are someone who’s fearful of horror movies, some scenes will definitely scare you. I loved them.

It’s an interesting film that tackles the themes of love, obsession, black magic, and horror. All of this is fit in 2 hours. Despite so many elements, the movie never drifts away from the primary premise. Even though Bittu’s life turns upside down once Munjya enters, I enjoyed their bond. It’s disturbing at times, but even those horrifying scenes are well-executed.

The second hour brings everything together, but not without lots of chaos and more supernatural elements. Aditya follows the usual template of horror movies—an abandoned place, a father-like person to capture the demon, and, as it’s set in India, the makers have used a goat, too. However, the concept is unique, making the overall experience distinctive and unforgettable.

Another fact I loved about Munjya movie is how it’s set in Maharashtra’s Konkan region. Amidst the lush greenery and beautiful ocean, lies the horror. As a kid, my cousins told me frightening stories from places like this. Watching Aditya’s movie felt like one of those stories that breathed life on the big screen. Discussing more about the screenplay or plot means giving away the movie’s brilliance, which I don’t want to do. It’s something to witness by oneself. But watching such an exceptional blend of horror and comedy on the big screen felt good.

Munjya Movie Review: Star Performance

Abhay Verma is superb as the timid and nervous Bittu, who also brings the adorable factor in a story that’s made to terrify you. Abhay’s chemistry with the CGI-created Munjya is remarkable, and he brings Bittu the right amount of fear and bravery. Sharvari Wagh plays Bela and delivers a good performance. The first half shows little of her, but in the second hour, she shines. Give Mona Singh any role; she will make the best of it. As Pammy, Mona doesn’t have anything extraordinary to offer. Yet, she wins your heart with her fierce persona and dialogue.

S Sathyaraj plays a man known for getting rid of demons and spirits. Thankfully, his character is not the typical intense fathers or babas we have seen in most scary movies. The hilarity lies in the character’s absurdity. The rest of the cast does an incredible job throughout.

Munjya Movie Review: Direction, Music

Aditya Sarpotdar (Zombivli director) had a clear vision of what and how much he wanted to tell. Usually, the comedy factor has an upper hand in a horror comedy. However, Aditya has balanced it perfectly, often leaving you stressed about what will happen next. I also liked how the director didn’t resort to trying to bring the spooky factor with constant jump scares. What I also loved is how Munjya, the evil entity in the movie itself, has a good sense of humour. Another fact that delights me is that Munjya is completely CGI-made, and it looks creepy. To make the character more vile, it has a screeching voice.

For movies of such a genre, the music has to be good. Thankfully, the loud background music really helps in elevating the intimidating tone of the story. There’s only one song, ‘Tainu Khabar Nahi’, in the movie, which is beautiful.

Munjya Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Munjya is a brilliant, well-made and enjoyable watch. The horror is excellent, the performances are superlative, and the evil entity brings more humour than any human character. The CGI & VFX are good. With Stree, Bhediya, and now Munjya, Maddock Films has been spoiling a horror genre fan like me with tremendous stories. The number of scary Hindi movies has gone down drastically in the past few years. My major fear is what if one day, even they stop telling such stories? If you love the genre, relish this spooky treat in the theatres.

PS: There’s a special dance number after the movie ends. Do not leave the theatre until you see the unexpected surprise at the end.

Three and a half stars!

Munjya Trailer

Munjya released on 07th June, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Munjya.

