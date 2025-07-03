Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has slowed down a bit at the worldwide box office, but it is still achieving some important feats. For Dhanush, it has already emerged as the second highest-grossing film after Raayan. Recently, it surpassed Nani’s HIT 3 to enter the top 5 Tollywood grossers of 2025, and now, it has also crossed Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Kuberaa earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

Riding high on positive word-of-mouth and reviews, the crime drama did well for the first few days, but now, the pace has slowed down. Coming to the latest update, the film earned over 80 lakh on day 13, after making 1.05 crores on day 12. Overall, its collection at the Indian box office stands at 83.52 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 98.55 crores.

Overseas, Kuberaa has earned 30.15 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 128.70 crore gross. From here, the film might not be able to hit the 150 crore milestone.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 83.52 crores

India gross – 98.55 crores

Overseas gross – 30.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 128.70 crores

It’s now Tollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025!

With 128.70 crore gross in the kitty, Kuberaa has surpassed Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj (125.60 crores) to become third highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 globally. It will end its run in the same position as Game Changer (191.81 crores) is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.54 crores Game Changer – 191.81 crores Kuberaa – 128.70 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 125.60 crores HIT: The Third Case – 120.58 crores

More about the film

Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. It also features Jim Sarbh, K. Bhagyaraj, Dalip Tahil, and others. The film was released on June 20, 2025.

