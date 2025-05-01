HIT 3 Review Rating:

Star Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Surya Srinivas, Komalee Prasad

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

What’s Good: Nani’s striking performance, action sequences, background score, cinematography, gripping narrative

What’s Bad: The antagonist lacks the needed intensity, the serial killing cult storyline falters in the second half, the supporting star cast fail to create a very strong impact.

Language: Telugu

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 157 minutes

There’s a scene in HIT 3 where Arjun Sarkaar (Nani)’s opponent tells him, “You won’t survive here.” To this, the man says, “I have been listening to this since the very beginning of my career.” This is ironical in the true sense because the actor has not only survived but has also thrived in the industry. But with this Sailesh Kolanu directorial, he becomes a one-man army to not only keep the film afloat but making this one of the most memorable projects of his filmography.

The plot revolves around a police officer Arjun Sarkaar (Nani) who has been battling anger issues after losing his mother and having a troubled relationship with his father. He struggles to find love or peace at work. But soon, he gets embroiled in a serial killing case with the undercurrents of the dark web that makes him unleash his wild side and turn saviour for innumerable innocent lives at stake.

HIT 3 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Sailesh Kolanu explores the aftermath of a serial killing cult called CTK which uses the dark web to trap more psychopaths like them who take pride in committing these brutal murders and flaunt them to the world. The investigation leading to the case is gripping and fleshes out well in the writing. HIT 3 also effectively brings out the complexity in which the protagonist channels out his maddening rage on solving the case.

The fact that the humankind can be capable of such brutality sends you a shiver down the spine. The movie is extremely slick and well-executed. A spiritual leader defines the mood and actions of Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar as well as the storyline through his sermons playing on the backdrop. The action sequence in the climax is a masterclass of a classic gore action sequence and also brings a major callback to the axe sequence from Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal.

The writing by Sailesh Kolanu also shines in most of the part except the unraveling of the CTK cult. The motives and the psyche of the antagonist and his cult could’ve been explored better. The love story between Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar and Srinidhi Shetty’s Mridula also don’t strike a strong chord.

HIT 3 Movie Review: Star Performance

It can be safely said that Nani is the sole guiding anchor of HIT 3. Be it the emotionally high octane and vulnerable sequences or the gory bloodshed-heavy action sequences, the ‘Natural Star’ shines in every frame of the film. He takes us on a stimulating and powerful euphoria in the main action sequence of the climax. A blood-stained white suit but oodles of swag which will leave you wanting for more. This was inarguably one of the best works of the actor.

Srinidhi Shetty does full justice to her role but the writing for her character development is not powerful enough. There is also a lack of chemistry between her and Nani. Prateik Babbar struggles as the antagonist and there’s a tint of melodrama in his performance. The other supporting star cast like Komalee Prasad, Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani and Adil Pala are convincing in their brief roles.

HIT 3 Movie Review: Direction, Music

As I said, that action sequence in the climax is a masterclass in the stylized gore action genre. A one-shot cinematography further elevates the scene. The background music is a further cherry on the cake. The songs were a bit underwhelming but the stellar technical aspects make up for the same.

HIT 3 Movie Review: The Last Word

Nani has delivered one of his most sincere and memorable performances with HIT 3 and for that, the film deserves a watch. There are some exciting cameo appearances which I’ll definitely not spoil but those will make you pumped up for what lies ahead for the Hit franchise.

HIT 3 Trailer

HIT 3 released on 01st May, 2025.

