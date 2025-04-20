Ranbir Kapoor was known to share a close bond with his grandfather Shammi Kapoor. The legendary actor’s last big screen appearance was also Ranbir’s 2011 film Rockstar, wherein he was seen in a cameo appearance. The film was posthumously released after the actor’s demise on November 11, 2011. However, did you know that the late actor had once manifested his grandson to end up with this popular Bollywood actress, and no, we are not talking about Alia Bhatt.

We are talking about none other than Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Yes, you heard that right! Shammi Kapoor had a strong liking for the Pathaan actress and expressed his desire for her to end up with his grandson. A fan-made edit on Instagram showed a throwback interview of the Junglee actor wherein he was asked whether Ranbir and Deepika should marry each other.

It can be assumed that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were dating each other back then. On this, Shammi Kapoor beamed and said, “She (Deepika) will remain single for some time, and then I will ask her to marry Ranbir. They make a wonderful pair, she is tall, he is tall. She is good-looking, he is good-looking.”

We are then shown an interview of Deepika Padukone wherein she calls Shammi Kapoor as her favorite Kapoor. She says, “Shammi Uncle was my most favorite because he loved me.” We are also shown glimpses of the Dil Dekhe Dekho actor’s funeral and Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika’s appearance in the same.

Many fans became nostalgic and emotional watching the video. For the unversed, Shammi Kapoor had also requested Deepika Padukone to share a cup of coffee with him back in 2010. Deepika had obliged to the same and was all praise for the late actor on her social media. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika called it quits after dating for 2 years. While Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November 2018, Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022.

Take A Look At The Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cowboy padukone 🐎 (@thepikaverse)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Waheeda Rehman Once Said, “Dilip Kumar Wasn’t Courageous Enough” – Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News