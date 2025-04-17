Waheeda Rehman is regarded as one of the finest actresses who gave some timeless classics back then. Her collaborations with Dev Anand and Guru Dutt are widely discussed, but she also shared the screen with Dilip Kumar. Rehman once shared her thoughts on the late actor and claimed he was not courageous enough. Scroll below to know the reason behind this deduction of her.

Waheeda and Dilip worked in films including Dil Diya Dard Liya, Ram Aur Shyam, and Aadmi. The most notable film is Aadmi, which was released in 1968 and featured an ensemble cast led by Kumar, Rehman, Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal, and Pran. It was a remake of the Tamil movie Aalayamani and a commercial success. Both Waheeda and Dilip are known for their naturalistic and nuanced performances. She has always admired the late actor’s work and said positive things about him.

In an interview with Filmfare [via Hindustan Times] a few years back, Waheeda Rehman commented on Dilip Kumar’s working style, and it was kind of constructive criticism on her part. She called him a great actor and also mentioned what he lacked. Rehman said, “Dilip Kumar’s a great, great actor. He was a cooperative co-star… But I guess he wasn’t courageous enough.”

She explained, “He played safe all the time. He’d only work with top heroines, known music directors… Even subject wise, he played safe.” She also shared that while working with the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on Abhiman, he asked her to speak to Dilip Kumar on his behalf, expressing his desire to collaborate with the iconic actor.

Waheeda Rehman added, “I conveyed that to Dilip Saab. But sadly, he didn’t seem interested. What a combination Ray and he’d have made!”

Dilip Kumar, after suffering from a prolonged illness, passed away in 2021. He was 98 and died at a hospital in Mumbai.

