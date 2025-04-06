In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om was a grand celebration of Bollywood’s golden era, packed with nostalgia, over-the-top drama, and star-studded cameos. But while the film’s oddball throwbacks delighted fans, one scene did not go down well with veteran thespian Manoj Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan mimics the veteran actor’s signature style in a scene, covering his face with one hand while sneaking into a movie theatre. Additionally, a person playing the real-life Manoj Kumar role in the film was later lathi-charged by the guards and shooed away.

According to India Today, the late Manoj Kumar stated at the time, “I am hurt. Shah Rukh Khan has injured my soul. It’s a conspiracy to humiliate and ridicule me. This is not filmmaking…My devotion to filmdom for the last 50 years has been insulted.” Additionally, the actor filed a Rs 100 crore defamation against Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan Issued An Apology To Manoj Kumar

As the controversy escalated, the Om Shanti Om actor issued public apologies. Shah Rukh Khan also expressed regret and clarified that he intended to honor the star, not ridicule him. He said, “I was completely wrong. If he is hurt, I apologize.”

Following the controversy, the film was re-released in Japan without deleting the scene that was in issue. This left Kumar disappointed. Eventually, the Kranti actor withdrew the cases, feeling disheartened by the lack of accountability.

Respect Vs Satire – The Bollywood Debate

The incident raised a wider debate within the film industry: Where does the line get drawn between satire and disrespect? While Bollywood has a long history of paying tribute to its stars, Manoj Kumar felt that certain expressions of tribute can easily become offensive.

Famous for movies such as Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Purab Aur Paschim, Manoj Kumar established a reputation for patriotism and values. He believed the spoof scene had the potential to make that legacy a joke for younger generations who did not know his legendary status.

Even though the legal case didn’t proceed further, the controversy is remembered as a moment when Bollywood’s humor reached its limits.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Waheeda Rehman Reacted On Rumors Of Her Affair With Guru Dutt: “Our Love Was Not Perfect, I Could Not Save Him But..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News