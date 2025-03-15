Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented and loved actresses in the industry. The diva once talked about how her role as Miss Chandni in ‘Main Hoon Na’ gained fame. Sushmita also reminisced that Farah Khan apologized to her after seeing the film’s final edit.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sushmita opened up about her role as a chemistry teacher in SRK starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’ and how the role was ‘Small but powerful.’ Sen shared, “ She (Farah Khan) called and said, ‘Sush, I have seen the final edit, and I have to apologize to you. Shah Rukh Khan, of course, has the role, Zayed and Amrita have a role, but you are barely there.’ So I was like, ‘That’s okay, Farah. We had a deal – you kept your promise, and I kept mine. It’s done; no, we don’t worry about it. But inside, I was thinking, ‘Oh no, I am barely there!’ The Main Hoon Naa screening happened in the film city. My phone started ringing. And I didn’t know why Yash Ji (Chopra) was calling me. The whole gamut of the industry was calling. So, scared, I picked up the phone.”

She remembered the unexpected and heartfelt appreciation she received: “You have done amazing work; I could not take my eyes off you. Yash Chopra told me he wanted to see me in the second half of the film. I had avoided the screening, fearing disappointment since Farah Khan had mentioned my limited presence. But from the response, I knew something had changed. The role hadn’t changed, but the impact had. The role was still as small as it was, but it was powerful enough.”

“The reaction of the audience was so intense that first, the posters of ‘Main Hoon Na’ all over Bombay had Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao or Shah Rukh Khan alone. By Saturday, after the film had been released, there were posters of Shah Rukh Khan and me everywhere. That is the power of people and the audience, and I have a lot of respect for that. The audience was like, ‘We want her, we want to see her up there with him (SRK).’ Farah called me and said, ‘All the posters are being brought down, and new ones are being put up. You better go for a drive today. And I did,” she added.

For the unversed, Main Hoon Na marked Farah Khan’s directorial debut in 2004. The film received a positive response from the critics and was a massive hit at the box office.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: “Rajesh Khanna Indulges In Drinking Till Late Night…”: When Yash Chopra Stopped Working With The Superstar Due To His Starry Tantrums!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News