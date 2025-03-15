There is a reason why Rajesh Khanna is known as the first superstar of Hindi cinema. The late veteran actor has blessed us with iconic films like Aradhana, Do Raaste, and Haathi Mere Saathi. He delivered two successful movies with Yash Chopra. But do you know the filmmaker refused to work with him due to his starry tantrums? Scroll below for a lesser-known throwback.

Rajesh Khanna made his Bollywood debut in 1966. He had delivered some blockbuster films like Aradhana alongside Sharmila Tagone and Do Raaste opposite Mumtaz. In 1969, he joined hands with Yash Chopra for the mystery thriller, Ittefaq. They collaborated again for Daag: A Poem of Love in 1973. But unfortunately, that was their last film together despite delivering successes together!

One excerpt from the biographical book Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar claimed Yash Chopra did not like the Dushmun actor’s tantrums. His drinking habits were another major issue. Writer Sagar Sarhadi detailed their alleged rift.

The book read, “He (Sagar) remembers once asking Yash Chopra about why he didn’t sign Rajesh again after making a successful film like Daag. Yash Chopra answered, ‘Yaar, working with him is very difficult… He calls his producers to his home and indulges in drinking till late (in the) night. Till the time he doesn’t want to sleep himself, producers have to show their presence there. Then if he is going to Madras for shooting, the producers are to drop him to the airport and receive him when he comes back. I can’t do this. I can’t handle these superstar tantrums on a regular basis.”

Reports also suggest Rajesh Khanna began having issues with Yash Chopra after he began working with Amitabh Bachchan. Especially after films like Silsila and Kabhi Kabhie, the issues worsened, making it more difficult for the duo to unite!

